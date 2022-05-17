Lt. Gov. John Fetterman gets pacemaker after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator after he had a stroke.

Fetterman's campaign released a statement Tuesday hours before polls closed saying the standard procedure should "help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm."

A spokesperson said the procedure began at 3:15 p.m. and Fetterman was released shortly before 6 and has been given the all-clear.

"He is resting at the hospital and recovering well. John continues to improve every day, and he is still on track for a full recovery," the statement said.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman will temporarily assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor in the meantime. Fetterman can get back four days after a written declaration is sent to the General Assembly noting that no disability exists, Wolf said.

"We continue to wish the lieutenant governor the very best as he continues to focus on his health and recovery," Wolf said. "However, as the lieutenant governor undergoes a standard procedure, there is a process in place to ensure that our government remains fully operational. This is a short-term transfer of power, and we hope and expect the lieutenant governor to resume his duties very soon."

Fetterman's campaign said Sunday he went to the hospital on Friday after he wasn't feeling well.

Fetterman said the stroke was caused by a clot from his heart being in A-fib rhythm for too long. His wife Gisele spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital and doctors removed the clot and reversed the stroke, his campaign said.

Fetterman is running for Senate nomination in Tuesday's primary along with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown council member Alexandria Khalil.

Republican voters will sort through a lot of names for Senate, including Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, Sean Gale and George Bochetto.