ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Voters express civic duty to come out and vote on Primary Day 2022

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZOpi_0fhJzfuq00

Weather conditions have been favorable for the May Primary Election. But voter turnout at a four-precinct voting location in southwest Lexington was slow going at midday. Mark Fagan said Primary day voting was his normal civic duty in preparation for the fall general election. He didn’t anticipate any shocking results.

“The normal candidates that we would expect in our party is what was there, so at this point I don’t think there’s gonna be really much surprises,” said Fagan.

Steve Hellman, a military veteran, said there wasn’t a particular issue drawing him to the polls. He said, quote, “No I just want to be out there to vote. I’m alive and made it and wanted to vote.”

Jane Hellman said there are candidates she’s heard from and talked to that she wanted to support. As far as why Primary turnout is typically much lower than the General election, Hellman thinks apathy is an issue.

“I’m not sure about that. I think the issues are pretty serious right now and people should be concerned but some of them just don’t care,” said Hellman.

At noontime, an election official at First Alliance Church said voter turnout was running slow, about 400 for four precincts. John Schlumpf said it took him a little more effort to prep for voting this time.

“Unfortunately our subscription to the newspaper lapsed and so it’s been difficult to get any information about the candidates although I did go online to look at all that stuff online to figure some of that stuff out,” said Schlumpf.

The polls across Kentucky close at six. Weku begins its election night coverage at 8:00.

Comments / 2

Related
wkms.org

2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

WKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone statewide Kentucky races — the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primaries — will be listed below. Down ballot county races will be listed in the tabs seen at the bottom of the page. These results are unofficial until confirmed by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
KFVS12

Kentucky Primary voters at the poll

Chief Deputy Jody Cash killed during officer-involved shooting. the latest from Western Kentucky where law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own. Warmer days mean your kids are probably already asking you when they can go to the pool. First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/17/22.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fagan
Washington Examiner

Morgan McGarvey beats left-wing rival in Kentucky Democratic primary House fight

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey on Tuesday won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Attica Scott to replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic House member. The contest for the state’s Democratic-majority 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, Kentucky, came down to the two progressive candidates, though McGarvey had the endorsement of Yarmuth and was seen as the more establishment figure. He won with over 65% of the vote. The district has been reconfigured somewhat since the 2020 Census but remains a Democratic stronghold, meaning McCarvey is strongly favored to win the general election in November.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Duty#Primary Election#First Alliance Church
kezi.com

May 2022 local election results

EUGENE, Ore. – Local officials across the state are running for office in the primary elections. May 17 by 8 p.m. was the deadline for voters to get ballots in. Due to a law recently passed in Oregon voters only needed to have their ballots postmarked by May 17. This is in contrast to previous years, where the ballots had to have arrived at county offices by the deadline. Ballots postmarked by that date will be counted even if they arrive up to seven days later. As a result, close races may be decided later than in previous elections while officials count all the ballots.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
FOX Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
wevv.com

Wade Williams, Byron Hobgood nominated as candidates in race for State Rep. of Hopkins County

A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy