Voters express civic duty to come out and vote on Primary Day 2022

Weather conditions have been favorable for the May Primary Election. But voter turnout at a four-precinct voting location in southwest Lexington was slow going at midday. Mark Fagan said Primary day voting was his normal civic duty in preparation for the fall general election. He didn’t anticipate any shocking results.

“The normal candidates that we would expect in our party is what was there, so at this point I don’t think there’s gonna be really much surprises,” said Fagan.

Steve Hellman, a military veteran, said there wasn’t a particular issue drawing him to the polls. He said, quote, “No I just want to be out there to vote. I’m alive and made it and wanted to vote.”

Jane Hellman said there are candidates she’s heard from and talked to that she wanted to support. As far as why Primary turnout is typically much lower than the General election, Hellman thinks apathy is an issue.

“I’m not sure about that. I think the issues are pretty serious right now and people should be concerned but some of them just don’t care,” said Hellman.

At noontime, an election official at First Alliance Church said voter turnout was running slow, about 400 for four precincts. John Schlumpf said it took him a little more effort to prep for voting this time.

“Unfortunately our subscription to the newspaper lapsed and so it’s been difficult to get any information about the candidates although I did go online to look at all that stuff online to figure some of that stuff out,” said Schlumpf.

The polls across Kentucky close at six. Weku begins its election night coverage at 8:00.