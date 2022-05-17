ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers are a mix of West Ham and Barcelona, says Eintracht coach

By Fernando Kallas
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ianX_0fhJwxAN00

SEVILLE, Spain, May 17 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner praised the playing style of their Europa League final opponents Rangers, likening them to the German side's previous conquests Barcelona and West Ham United.

Eintracht dispatched Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-final, before beating London club West Ham in the semis and Glasner feels those encounters give his side a reference point for Wednesday's final in Seville.

"I see a mix of West Ham United and Barcelona. The Dutch influence of their coach (Giovanni van Bronckhorst) in their build-up play, but with the British mentality. We need a top performance to beat them," Glasner told a news conference at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Tuesday.

"Rangers are a team that will constantly and robustly engage you in one-on-one battles and are willing to make the runs at the back. James Tavernier is the top goalscorer in the Europa League and he is a fullback, which shows how high their fullbacks play and their contributions up-front."

Glasner, who said that his team were calm ahead of Wednesday's game, feels their concentration levels will be key in the final.

"The emotions have only grown in the last few months, I’m so proud of the players and what they’ve produced and achieved. They deserve to be in the final," Glasner said.

"The vibe in the locker room is great, a good mix of concentration, focus and ease and that is perfect ahead of a huge game like this.

"I was trying to think about what to say to my players tomorrow but I think I don't even need to make a motivational speech because we know each other so well and know what we have to do to succeed."

With Spanish authorities expecting the arrival of 50,000 Eintracht supporters, Glasner praised the German club's travelling fans for the way they got behind the team as they picked up away wins against Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham en route to the final.

And he believes they will be a factor again on Wednesday.

"Our fans are exceptional. The have gone to great lengths to follow us around Europe," Glasner said.

"It's the atmosphere they create. The enthusiasm and passion they bring is one thing, but there are intangible factors that give you goosebumps.

"We've got two teams with incredible fans and maybe the best away fans in Europe. Around 150,000 fans from both clubs are expected and that is just amazing."

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hegerberg returns to lead Lyon to Champions League glory

TURIN, Italy, May 21 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais' striker Ada Hegerberg put almost two injury-plagued years behind her to power them to an eighth Women's Champions League title with a 3-1 win over Barcelona in which she scored one goal and made another in a thrilling battle. The competition's all-time...
SOCCER
Reuters

Crowd erupts as PSG announce Mbappe extends contract until 2025

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract extension with Paris St Germain that will keep the France forward tied with the Ligue 1 side until 2025, the French champions said onSaturday. "I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain,...
UEFA
Reuters

Fast start helps Lyon down Barca to win Women's Champions League

TURIN, Italy, May 21 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first half as midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another. Favourites Barca, who thumped...
SOCCER
Reuters

Rangers dig deep to win first Scottish Cup in 13 years

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 21 (Reuters) - Rangers won their first Scottish Cup in over a decade after quickfire extra-time goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright helped them beat Hearts 2-0 in the final at Hampden Park on Saturday to ease their midweek Europa League heartache. Hearts survived a...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
London, TX
Reuters

Fan violence mars Greek Cup final

ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Panathinaikos beat PAOK 1-0 to clinch the Greek Cup on Saturday in match marred by crowd trouble as rival fans threw flares and clashed with police inside the Olympic stadium. Violence broke out an hour before the match was due to start as spectators began...
SOCCER
Reuters

Brown, Asher-Smith seal 100m wins in Birmingham Diamond League meet

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 21 (Reuters) - Canada's Aaron Brown won the first men's 100 metre race of the Diamond League season with an underwhelming show in Birmingham on Saturday, after two false starts saw top contender Trayvon Bromell and local hope Zharnel Hughes disqualified. Brown clocked in at 10.13 seconds,...
WORLD
Reuters

Mercedes have not given up on title defence, says Elliott

BARCELONA, May 21 (Reuters) - Mercedes have not given up on defending their Formula One constructors' title despite a difficult start to the season, the team's technical director Mike Elliott said on Saturday. The team, who have won the last eight world championships, are third overall after five races and...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - People waved fans, glugged water and splashed themselves at fountains in Spain on Saturday as the country sweltered under unseasonably high temperatures pushing close to 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. "The early morning of May 21 was extraordinarily warm for the time of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
Reuters

Allegri already looking to next season, more 'experience' needed

FLORENCE, Italy, May 21 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted the club must bring in more experienced players in the transfer market in the coming months if they are to start to turn their fortunes around. Serie A's most successful club were already assured of a fourth-placed finish this...
SOCCER
Reuters

Aston Martin hit back at Red Bull accusations of copying

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21 (Reuters) - Aston Martin hit back at Red Bull accusations of copying their car on Saturday, saying they had been working on it long before any key staff joined from their rivals and no data had been leaked. The under-performing Silverstone-based team rolled out an upgraded...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium. Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichsconverted the winning spot kick in the shootout...
SOCCER
Reuters

Leclerc completes Spanish practice sweep for Ferrari

BARCELONA, May 21 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc completed a Spanish Grand Prix practice sweep for Ferrari with the fastest time in the final session before qualifying for Sunday's race. The Monegasque, who has a 19-point lead over Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen after five races,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rangers#Real Betis#London Club#German#Spanish#Dutch#British#The Europa League
Reuters

No new COVID cases in New Zealand camp ahead of Sussex warm-up game

May 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand have reported no new COVID-19 cases among players and staff before their warm-up match against English county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday. Batsman Henry Nicholls, bowler Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who returned positive rapid antigen tests...
WORLD
Reuters

Ferrari's Leclerc puts in a late flyer for pole in Spain

BARCELONA, May 21 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Formula One leader Charles Leclerc performed underpressure to come back from a spin with a stunning lap that sent him from 10th to pole position for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Main rival and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who had looked like taking the...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Yates wins Giro d'Italia stage 14 as Carapaz takes maglia rosa

May 21 (Reuters) - Simon Yates went solo in the finale to win the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz took over as overall race leader on Saturday. Briton Yates, whose title ambitions had already been dashed, attacked from a group of four with four kilometres left to prevail in Turin after a 147-kilometre ride from Santena.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy