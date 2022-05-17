City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday

The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it is forced to cancel the 2022 Portales Fireworks Show. In early March J&M Displays, the vendor that has produced and fired the show for more than a decade announced it would be unable to produce the Portales show on July 4 this year. The Chamber, which contracts, coordinates and fund-raises for the event each year performed an exhaustive search to find another vendor or option without success.

PORTALES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO