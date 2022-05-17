City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County officials said Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos has summited his resignation after six years with Curry County. “Administrator Gallegos leadership, vision and drive will be sorely missed. He brought a superior level of professionalism, created and fostered a team environment and re-established Detention service as a respected profession in […]
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis is asking for the public’s help to set it’s economic development plan. The city has launched a survey asking residents which industries they think would best grow the economy, along with the biggest challenge the city faces. The survey will be available until Monday, June 13. The city […]
In January, Albuquerque public schools were forced to cancel classes because of a district-wide cyber-attack. Most recently, Fort Sumner municipal schools were hit by a similar attack. Tony Sabaj is a cybersecurity expert, and he says attacks like these aren't going anywhere because hackers have found school districts as a prime target.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the published schedule, the Run for the Wall (RFTW) 2022 motorcycle tour’s midway route will come through Amarillo and stay overnight Friday, with a dinner hosted by Christian Heritage Church at 900 South Nelson at around 5 p.m. RFTW officials said that participating riders will receive a police escort […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Western Street will be closed at I-40 beginning Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, while crews paint the steel beams under the I-40/Western bridge. RESCHEDULED: Beginning Monday, May...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Tri-State Fairgrounds, an announcement will be held Friday at 2 p.m. to detail upcoming schedule changes for the 2022 Fair & Rodeo. “These changes are considerably different from how entertainment has been handled for the Fair for many years,” said officials when announcing the informational event, […]
I bet you've heard about the bodies found in Lake Mead up in Nevada. As the lake's water level has steadily dropped, old buried surprises have started popping up. I wouldn't even be surprised if this is how we find Jimmy Hoffa. But while Las Vegas may have Lake Mead,...
The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it is forced to cancel the 2022 Portales Fireworks Show. In early March J&M Displays, the vendor that has produced and fired the show for more than a decade announced it would be unable to produce the Portales show on July 4 this year. The Chamber, which contracts, coordinates and fund-raises for the event each year performed an exhaustive search to find another vendor or option without success.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street is unveiling the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse on Monday morning in Amarillo. In a press release, the United Family said Market Street is joining dozens of other Amarillo businesses who have supported the community art project. The...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to reports of smoke and heat, along with electrical issues, in the Amarillo Building located at 301 S. Polk on Friday. AFD reported that when they arrived firefighters went to the basement where they located some overheated motors to the water system, which caused the […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Building on Polk was evacuated after overheated motors for the water system caused smoke to show on the eighth floor Friday morning. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, smoke was reported on the eighth floor, coming from the elevator shaft. Crews discovered the...
PORTALES, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a Facebook post from the Portales Municipal School District, there will be an increase in security measures during school on Friday at Portales Junior High School after an alleged threat. The post stated that the Portales Police Department is aware of the threat and is conducting an investigation. School will […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early education Opportunity School is celebrating an important quality designation as a 4-Star provider the highest rating given by the state. Both Opportunity Schools the Central and Edwards campuses were awarded for quality and putting practices in place daily to meet the needs of young children and their families.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More details have been released regarding a court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County related to an easement dispute between two of the current landowners of the property where the Amarillo location of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain was previously announced to have been located. How did […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District. The graduations will take place the week of May 23 through May 28. In addition to the livestreams, NewsChannel 10 will also have some graduations broadcasted...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire is under investigation Thursday night after three townhome units caught on fire in southwest Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department said about 8:30 p.m., the fire hit a town house community at Mockingbird Lane and Fleetwood Drive, which is behind Guitars & Cadillacs. The...
Update (12:20 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department identified the person found Thursday morning on a solid waste truck as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray. Officers said the incident remains under investigation. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating a body found Thursday morning on a solid […]
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife will be hosting a Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon. The event will be this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown Canyon and the event is free. There will be food trucks, exhibit booths, and expert...
