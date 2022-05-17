ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday

By Tamlyn Cochran
KFDA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 2

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County jail announces resignation of Detention Administrator

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County officials said Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos has summited his resignation after six years with Curry County. “Administrator Gallegos leadership, vision and drive will be sorely missed. He brought a superior level of professionalism, created and fostered a team environment and re-established Detention service as a respected profession in […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Cyberattacks target New Mexico school districts

In January, Albuquerque public schools were forced to cancel classes because of a district-wide cyber-attack. Most recently, Fort Sumner municipal schools were hit by a similar attack. Tony Sabaj is a cybersecurity expert, and he says attacks like these aren't going anywhere because hackers have found school districts as a prime target.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Government
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Western Street will be closed at I-40 beginning Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, while crews paint the steel beams under the I-40/Western bridge. RESCHEDULED: Beginning Monday, May...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials announce changes to Tri-State Fair & Rodeo schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Tri-State Fairgrounds, an announcement will be held Friday at 2 p.m. to detail upcoming schedule changes for the 2022 Fair & Rodeo. “These changes are considerably different from how entertainment has been handled for the Fair for many years,” said officials when announcing the informational event, […]
AMARILLO, TX
yournewsnm.com

JULY 4TH PORTALES FIREWORKS DISPLAY CANCELLED

The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it is forced to cancel the 2022 Portales Fireworks Show. In early March J&M Displays, the vendor that has produced and fired the show for more than a decade announced it would be unable to produce the Portales show on July 4 this year. The Chamber, which contracts, coordinates and fund-raises for the event each year performed an exhaustive search to find another vendor or option without success.
PORTALES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#N M#State Of The City Address#Kfda
KFDA

Market Street set to unveil Hoof Prints horse statue in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street is unveiling the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse on Monday morning in Amarillo. In a press release, the United Family said Market Street is joining dozens of other Amarillo businesses who have supported the community art project. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo firefighters respond to 6 fires in 24 hours

We’re currently tracking a cold front that will push through around sunrise, bringing cooler temps with it today. VIDEO: Police asking for help locating a missing man last seen in south Amarillo. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Market Street set to unveil Hoof Prints horse statue in Amarillo. VIDEO-‘Beautiful...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFDA

Opportunity School receives 4-Star Quality Rating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early education Opportunity School is celebrating an important quality designation as a 4-Star provider the highest rating given by the state. Both Opportunity Schools the Central and Edwards campuses were awarded for quality and putting practices in place daily to meet the needs of young children and their families.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District. The graduations will take place the week of May 23 through May 28. In addition to the livestreams, NewsChannel 10 will also have some graduations broadcasted...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD: Town house catches on fire in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire is under investigation Thursday night after three townhome units caught on fire in southwest Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department said about 8:30 p.m., the fire hit a town house community at Mockingbird Lane and Fleetwood Drive, which is behind Guitars & Cadillacs. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify person found at city waste facility Thursday

Update (12:20 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department identified the person found Thursday morning on a solid waste truck as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray. Officers said the incident remains under investigation. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating a body found Thursday morning on a solid […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas A&M Agrilife hosting expo this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife will be hosting a Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon. The event will be this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown Canyon and the event is free. There will be food trucks, exhibit booths, and expert...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy