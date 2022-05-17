Florida Man In An Ape Mask With Female Partner Arrested After Busting Laundromat Coin Machine With Sledgehammer

A Florida man and woman who entered an Englewood, Florida, laundromat and smashed a coin machine with sledgehammer on May 8, are now in custody, according to deputies.

Investigators say approximately 10:45 pm on Sunday, May 8; the pair entered a laundromat in Englewood; the male was wearing an ape mask and wielding a sledgehammer, and the female wore glasses and had bleach-blonde hair with a “Don’t New York My Florida” t-shirt.

Once inside, the male, later identified as Michael Justin Rowe, 33, smashed the coin change machine on the wall with the sledgehammer. He then removed approximately $800 in cash from the machine.

Michael Justin Rowe and Taylor Marie Farrell

Deputies say the female, later identified as Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, could be heard yelling out to the male, “We gotta go. You’ve been in here too long.”

Taylor then picked up the sledgehammer, and the pair left the business together. The suspects got into a blue Mercury Marquis and fled the scene as they left.

At that time, photos from the security cameras of the laundromat were posted to the CCSO Facebook page, along with a request for help identifying the subjects. Tips from the community poured in, and deputies had Taylor positively identified before long.

“I want to thank the community members who never fail to share information that helps catch criminals. That’s what a community is all about: working together for the betterment of all. It sends a message to anyone who thinks maybe they can get away with something. You can’t, because this county is unified in keeping crime out and ensuring accountability for those who try,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

On May 11, Taylor Farrell was located, now with blue hair, and arrested. She provided a full confession. Through investigative means, Michael was identified as the other suspect, and he was found to be the registered owner of a blue Mercury Marquis. Deputies located and arrested Michael on May 16.

Both Michael and Taylor are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

