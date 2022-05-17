ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County man

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCjWq_0fhJtq1V00
Bailey

TUPELO • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory, last seen near Memphis.

Bailey is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday, May 16, around 1 p.m. walking east in the 300 block of Stateline road west in Southaven, Desoto County.

Family members say Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Thomas Bailey, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Comments / 0

Related
thelocalvoice.net

Memphis Man Arrested for Auto Burglary in Oxford, Mississippi

After investigation, James Klemis, 20, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested for Auto Burglary. Klemis was located within minutes of the initial call being reported to the patrol shift. The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owners. Klemis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Possible human remains found, Tupelo investigators to confirm identity

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police were notified possible human remains were located in the Old Belden Circle area. Union County Mississippi Search and Rescue are conducting following up searches for a missing person, Lori Ann Cockrell. Cockrell was last seen on August 10th in 2021. Tupelo Investigators are coordinating the...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

A Vehicle Fire, Burglar Alarms and a Disruptive Donkey in Neshoba

1:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a vehicle on fire on Hwy 21 S. 7:43 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a Donkey on the road on Hwy 16 W. 9:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a male who reported he had been assaulted on Martin Luther Kind Drive.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Monroe County, MS
Amory, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Amory, MS
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Pontotoc County murder suspect arrested in Houlka

HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Pontotoc County murder suspect Joseph Bean Wednesday evening in Chickasaw County. He was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. at his mobile home in Houlka. He was wanted for the April 27 shooting death of Anteo Foote.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Train hits truck in Olive Branch, mayor says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A train smashed into a concrete truck in Olive Branch on Friday, May 20, according to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams. At the scene of the crash, at Railroad Ave. and Highway 178, Mayor Adams told FOX13′s Mississippi Reporter Tom Dees that the concrete truck was being towed by a tow truck when the train slammed into it.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Man accused of double shooting at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a South Memphis gas station. Dewayne Bean, 19, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Memphis Police say the shooting happened October 9, 2021, at the BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue near East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Police#Charles Thomas
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Bogue Chitto man arrested on multiple possession charges

Andre Michael Jones, 01/13/1973, 313 E Martin Luther King Jr. — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Scott Wickersham, 02/11/1974, 1880 Sandifer Lane — arrested on indictment, by LCSO. Joseph Allen Jordan, 08/14/1989, 821 Hyram St. — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicks96news.com

Multiple Wrecks Wednesday in Leake County

5:07 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to an area across from the Carthage Fire Department for a disturbance in progress there. 7:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious male near a residence on Crane Road. 10:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person taken to hospital in Tippah County crash

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday morning in Tippah County sent one person to the hospital, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:57 on Highway 15. The wreck happened north of the Union County border. McGee...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to 16 years for drug trafficking

A Mississippi man was sentenced Thursday to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. According to court documents, Jeremy K. Mairidith, 40, of Tupelo, was convicted following his guilty plea in November of leading a drug trafficking organization that conspired to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Tupelo man to spend over 16 years in federal prison

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man will spend over 16 years in federal prison for his part in a drug trafficking operation. 40-year-old Jeremy K. Mairidith pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana in November in Federal Court in Oxford. Today, Judge Michael Mills sentenced Mairidith...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Ripley, MS – One Hospitalized in Pileup Crash on MS-15

Local reports revealed that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency responders were sent to the scene to provide aid to the involved parties. All lanes were closed while paramedics were on-site. One person was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of sustained injuries. No updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
RIPLEY, MS
WREG

Man shot and killed on Lamar and Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. The incident happened at Lamar and Shelby Drive just after 7 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the area and asking drivers to avoid the area due […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
346
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy