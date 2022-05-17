Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe County man

Bailey

TUPELO • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory, last seen near Memphis.

Bailey is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday, May 16, around 1 p.m. walking east in the 300 block of Stateline road west in Southaven, Desoto County.

Family members say Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Thomas Bailey, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.