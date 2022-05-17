ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

800 Finnish Singers March Into Battle

By Rick Steves
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MvEj_0fhJtfYk00

On Helsinki’s main boulevard, Finnish singers gather for a night of frivolity. Crowds celebrate the beautiful finish to the occasion.

There’s a definite energy on the streets of Helsinki tonight. My friend Hanne explains, “We call Wednesday our ‘little Friday.’”

People are filling up the city’s main boulevard. There are so many people that I wonder if it’s some kind of demonstration. Then I see their robes and sheets of music and realize that these are choral groups, each represented by a placard. From all corners of the country, some 800 singers converge on the massive steps of the Lutheran Cathedral, overlooking the Neoclassical Senate Square. Crowds gather, enthusiastic to hear this annual massing of the choirs.

The crowd quiets and the singers begin a rousing series of hymns. While I can’t understand a word, the songs are sung with such a stirring air that I imagine they tell both of the Finns’ hard-fought history, their solid faith, and their gratitude to be who they are — the people of Finland. As the last hymn ends, balloons are freed, and the singers disperse, kicking off a festive initiative called “Art Goes to the Pubs.” The city’s watering holes are about to be filled with song.

Leaving the square, we stop at the curb. There’s no traffic, so I jaywalk across the street. I get halfway across the boulevard before looking back for Hanne, who is still waiting for a walk signal. In defeat, I return to the curb. She says, “In Finland, we wait. It can be two in the morning and not a car in sight, but we wait.”

I note that Germans respect authority, too.

Hanne says it’s different in Finland. “We buck authority. But we follow the laws … even little ones. That’s why we have such low crime.”

Hanne points out an elegant restaurant with a dining hall that was perfectly preserved from the 1930s. Its Alvar Aalto-designed functionalism is the kind of straight design and practical elegance Finns love. Inside, a private office party is raging — specifically, a crayfish party. Crayfish are in season, but at $10 each, they are hardly a budget meal. But all over town Finns are doing the crayfish tango: Suck and savor a red mini-lobster, throw down a glass of schnapps, sing a song, and do it again. The “99 Bottles of Beer” repetition just gets more fun with each round.

Hanne shows me the table where Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, Finland’s sixth president, always sat. He was the heroic George Washington of modern Finland, who led the feisty resistance against the USSR. Many Finns consider him personally responsible for keeping their country free during and after World War II. No Finnish military leader will ever again hold Mannerheim’s rank of “field marshal.” But anyone can sit at his favorite table … and suck a crayfish.

We continue walking, ending up back where we started, on the grand Senate Square. The city seems a tale of two cultures. The late-setting sun gleams on both the Lutheran Cathedral and the golden onion domes of the Russian Orthodox Church. They seem to face off, symbolizing how east and west have long confronted each other here in Finland. Europe’s second-mightiest sea fortress — after Gibraltar — fills an island in the harbor … which allowed the village of Helsinki to grow into a booming capital.

Finns have a fun-loving confidence and seem to live well. I ask how Nordic Europe can be so prosperous when only Norway has oil.

Hanne responds, “Norway has oil — Finland has Nokia. It’s like how Microsoft is for you in Seattle.”

“So, what’s Sweden’s trick?” I ask.

Hanne sighs, showing the standard Scandinavian envy of the regional powerhouse. “They never get in a war. They’re always rich … just collecting money all the time. The Swedes are like our big brother. They always win. Like in ice hockey. We won only once … back in the 1990s. The Swedes — assuming they’d win — had already written their victory song. But we won. We Finns still sing this song to give the Swedes a hard time. It’s the only song Finns know in Swedish and every Finn can sing it … even today.”

Our conversation is interrupted by a different song — a rousing hymn. Across the square is a church choir, marching to yet another Helsinki pub as if going to battle in a war for music.

PHOTO CAPTION, ABOVE: To explore both the country and the barn, think of the cheese course as a tour of France. CREDIT: Rick Steves’ Europe.

© 2020 RICK STEVES

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Wife Blindsided by Sudden Divorce

After 46 years, her good, solid, loving husband is leaving and she is blindsided by this sudden divorce. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I recently returned from a week-long visit to help my 90-year-old father, whereupon my husband of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boomer Magazine

Flabbergasted by Culture Lessons in a Haarlem B&B

Travel writer Rick Steves takes us into a B&B in Haarlem, Amsterdam, where his hosts share their observations on the culture of people who visit their home. Steves reminds us of the importance of connecting with the locals as we travel. I’m hanging out in the living room of my...
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Upgrade to Candied Bacon for the Ultimate Breakfast Spread

You’ve perfected lacy-edged fried eggs with their golden, gooey yolks. Your stacks of pancakes are so light and lofty they’re practically floating off of the plate. Now it’s time to upgrade your bacon for the ultimate breakfast spread. Candied bacon is sweet, salty and savory – just the thing for a decadent (yet easy!) breakfast spread.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Steves
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Fun and Games: Axes and Rolling Stones

Play Jumble fun and games – unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster’. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#The Lutheran Cathedral
Boomer Magazine

Dachau: Forgive, But Never Forget

Travel writer Rick Steves takes us through the Dachau concentration camp and introduces us to a German woman who father was also killed during the way. Her father was one of ‘many good people,’ as were those taken to Dachau, where visitors are reminded: “Forgive, but never forget.”
GERMANY
Boomer Magazine

Little Angela’s Ristorante

Food and travel writer Steve Cook – thanks to his daughter – stumbles upon Little Angela’s Ristorante in the west end of Richmond, VA, nondescript from the outside but worthy of plenty of tasty descriptors inside. I don’t know if it would be fair to call Little...
Boomer Magazine

Monday Boggle Puzzle

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, the Monday Boggle puzzle sends you searching for the colors.
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles: Brain Boosting and Laughter Inducing

Jumble puzzles are brain boosting and laughter inducing! Unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. We present two jumbles each week, the classic and the kids’ version. Start with the Jumble for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
World War II
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Mammals

Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle puzzle fun sends you searching for mammals.
SCIENCE
Boomer Magazine

Preserve Health No Matter Your Age or Stage

No one wants to grow older, except maybe kids under 21. But a time will come in everyone’s life when they realize that they no longer qualify as a “spring chicken.” When that happens, it’s important for everyone to take some time to consider how they can preserve health and mobility as they enjoy the golden age of their life. Here are three things to keep in mind as you get older.
FITNESS
Boomer Magazine

Farmers Markets in the RVA Area

Check Facebook pages and websites for updates. Some markets accept EBT/SNAP (Formerly Food stamps) and offer double dollars (get twice as much produce). Atlantic Union Bank, 211 N Main St., Bowling Green. Seasonal. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Colonial Heights Farmers Market. 2600 Boulevard, Colonial Heights. Open year round. 9 a.m.-noon. Dorey...
Boomer Magazine

How to Choose a Vet

Writer Nick Thomas offers a tongue-in-cheek look at how to choose a vet, notably six warning signs that will alert you to walk out with your furry friend immediately!. For the past two decades, World Veterinary Day, on the last Saturday in April, has provided a day to honor the men and women who treat those precious non-human household members. But what if you don’t have a family veterinarian? How should you choose one?
PETS
Boomer Magazine

Best Sports Bar in Richmond For ...

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook pontificates about the best sports bar in the Richmond area for some very different takes – from wings to Asian fusion. I did something this week that I haven’t done in over two years. I went to a sports bar. And, to tell you the truth, I’d forgotten how much fun it is to sit, have a bite to eat, drink a cold brew, and watch the Atlanta Braves play ball.
Boomer Magazine

Seasons of Friendship

A friendship forged when children were young seems to have outlasted its value. In the seasons of friendship, is it time to move on? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. “Allie” and I became friends when our children were young....
RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Pandemic Triggers Food Hoarding

While the pandemic has changed many of us in a variety of ways, the experience for this man has triggered food hoarding. He doesn’t overeat, but he can’t stop buying more food. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
667
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy