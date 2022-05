Canada has announced that is banning Huawei and ZTE's 5G gear citing national security risks. The decision comes after the U.S. government put a ban on Huawei's telecom gear under the Trump administration, with the U.K. government also following in the footsteps of its ally. In the wake of the Canadian government's decision, wireless carriers in the country will be prohibited from installing 5G network equipment sold by Huawei and ZTE.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO