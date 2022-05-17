ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H35Cp_0fhJrOov00

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina .

The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice.

Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10 seasons from 1999-2009. He spent time playing in Italy, Spain, Russia and Germany.

In his final season with the program, Okulaja earned First Team All-ACC honors and was the first player in program history to lead the Tar Heels in scoring, rebounding, three-pointers made, and steals.

Okulaja also spent time playing for the German National Team in his career.

Comments / 39

Alvin DeWayne Moore Sr.
3d ago

My Sincerest Condolences To The Immediate Family First, and Then To The Entire Tarheel Nation Family. May God Continue To Cover and Keep Them In This Time and Going Forward.!!

Reply
6
Larene Graham
3d ago

my Condolences to his wife andChildren entire family! And HisTar heels Family! Vince Carterand the Starting 5 players Coachessorry for your Loss❤️🙏

Reply
3
