Move the Sticks Podcast: Bruce Feldman on state of college football & top college QBs

In January 1998, legendary coach Bill Walsh recognized a key component necessary for elevating minority assistant coaches to the head coach position. He said, "One option would be for the league, at its annual spring meetings, to hold a seminar in which some of the legends of the profession speak on different aspects of the role of head coach. Afterward, owners and general managers would be invited to join the coaches for dinner. This type of networking may do more good, I think, than any form of legal action or public debate."
Comments / 0