State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego), chair of Veterans Affairs and USMC veteran, was honored to be host to Willard Fruits, a Korean War veteran and Newark resident, former resident of Montgomery, to deliver the invocation at the beginning of official business during a recent Spring session of the Illinois House of Representatives in Springfield. He was given a roaring round of applause from the members of the State House. Following his invocation, Mr. Fruits, 90, was invited to stay and be honored when the Illinois House conducted its annual memorial ceremony to honor fallen veterans.

11 DAYS AGO