Greenbrier County, WV

Runner Lillie Shinaberry to join military

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
Just a couple short days after signing to run track for Bluefield State on May 11, Greenbrier East senior Lillie Shinaberry was back in the news again after swearing into the Army National Guard on Friday, May 13.

Shinaberry has been a member of Greenbrier East JROTC for all four years of her high school career.

Ever since she was a kid it has been her “dream to serve her country,” Shinaberry said.

And track is still right in the thick of her current routine.

Last Thursday, May 12, her Spartan track and field team traveled to Laidley Field in Charleston for the AAA regional meet where Shinaberry qualified no. 3 in her region for the 100-meter dash, and no. 2 in her region for the 200-meter dash setting a personal record time of 26.89.

Shinaberry will be heading to states this Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20.

Quite the busy week, but still a lot of hopeful successes to come in her near future.

Shinaberry wants everyone at East and in other high schools to know the following:

“You can do anything you put your mind to no matter what the past looks like. I want them to know they should always chase their dreams and never let anything or anyone hold them back,” Shinaberry said proudly with a smile.

#Track And Field#Bluefield State#The Army National Guard#Greenbrier East Jrotc#Laidley Field
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
