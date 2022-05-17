DSLCC Hosts Commencement Exercises

More than 200 graduates of associate degree, certificate and workforce credential programs received diplomas from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Friday night during the College’s 55th commencement exercises. An estimated 1,400 supporters of the graduates, including family and friends, packed the DSLCC Armory on the Clifton Forge campus for the ceremony.

This will be the last year that those diplomas will bear the name and logo of DSLCC. As of July 1st, the College name officially becomes Mountain Gateway Community College.

“Despite the tremendous uncertainty over the last two years, you – as working parents, first generation college students and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic – struck you’re your studies and persisted against all odds,” said DSLCC President Dr. John Rainone. “Everyone had to navigate unfamiliar territory to continue to provide high levels of academic engagement. I could not be prouder of everyone who came together for one purpose: You, the DSLCC student.”

“Your character is your success factor,” said Dr. Rainone. “We know that our graduates have character. We have veterans who have served this country with distinction. We have graduates who work two or three part time jobs to make ends meet or even lost a job due to the pandemic. We have graduates who needed to juggle work, family and school. And we have graduates here today despite of their disabilities.”

Rusty Ford, who greeted the audience on behalf of the DSLCC Local Board, which he chairs, and Jay Hooper, who is retiring as the head of the Electrical and Instrumentation program, were also recognized.

Dr. Catherine Hiler, a 1995 DSLCC graduate who heads the DSLCC Nursing Program, was honored as the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022 and one of the featured speakers. In her remarks, Dr. Hiler noted that she grew up in a single parent household, dropped out of high school in the 11th grade, worked briefly in the food industry, and “quickly decided I wanted more in life.”

She completed her GED and enrolled in a Certified Nursing Assistant course. While employed in a nursing home, “I discovered my desire to serve and care for others. This led me to Dabney, where I attended night classes and completed prerequisite courses for the nursing program while working fulltime and raising my 4-year-old stepson. Little did I knew this would be one of the best decisions I made in life.”

Dr. Hiler would become a staff nurse, earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, accept a position as a cardiology nurse, complete a Master’s Degree in Nursing Education, work as a clinical team leader in a Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, and eventually earn a Doctorate in Nursing Practice, with a focus in Educational Leadership. Before arriving back at DSLCC in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, she was director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Dr. Hiler said she always wanted to return to DSLCC to give back to the place that started it all.

Jennifer Crawley of Covington was honored as this year’s recipient of the Gary Lee Miller Award, presented to the outstanding graduate.

“Jennifer has displayed excellence inside and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Benjamin Worth, Vice President for Academic Affairs. She was named to the Dean’s List for three semesters, inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the honorary academic society, and is a recipient of the DSLCC Educational Foundation Scholarship Award. She holds her Childhood Development Associate (CDA) Credential and has been awarded a Certificate in Early Childhood Education.

“Outside of the classroom, Jennifer serves her family and community diligently,” continued Dr. Worth. Crawley and her husband, Eric, have a 5-year-old son, Jace. She works full-time as Lead Teacher for the 4-year-old preschool class at the YMCA West Daycare in Covington, where she undertakes a minimum of 24 hours of professional development training each year, including topics like CPR and First Aid Training, Civil Rights Education, Food Service Safety, Child Abuse Education, and Mandated Reporter Training. In addition to her role as Lead Teacher at the YMCA, Crawley also serves as a mentor to her coworkers for their STREAMin3 Curriculum, and she conducts teaching observations for Teachstone as a certified CLASS Observer.

Crawley is an active member of Gospel Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, where she has spent time volunteering in the Hands of Hope program.

The Gary Lee Miller Outstanding Graduate Award, established in 1969, is given to a graduating student demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, and active participation in co-curricular and community activities. The award is named in honor of former student Gary Lee Miller, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, who died in combat in Vietnam.

Student Speaker Isaac Wright, congratulating his fellow classmates, said he thought long and hard about using an appropriate quote for his commencement speech. He considered a serious quote from Walt Whitman, then a funny one from Bill Murray (“Always give 100 percent – unless you’re donating blood”) and finally he settled on one his mother told him: “Just take it one step at a time and you’ll never let yourself down.”

Wright’s mother is Nova Wright, who was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award last year, and serves as the director of the library at DSLCC.

Wright, a native of Clifton Forge, found DSLCC to be a home away from home, noted Dr. Rainone. “After a lengthy hiatus from education, Isaac took a chance and took Joe Shaver’s film appreciation class. The way Professor Shaver described the intricate relationship that films share with the human condition, Isaac was hooked and knew that he wanted to be a teacher.

Wright has spent time in the college’s work-study program, and is the Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He plans on transferring to Mary Baldwin University to continue working toward his goal of becoming a teacher. Wright earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Education, as well as a Certificate in General Education from DSLCC.

The National Anthem was performed by Mahaley Reyns Broughman, DSLCC Class of 2016, and the College Alma Mater was sung by the husband and wife team of Nancy and James Mathias, accompanied by Joanne Hayslett. Associate Professor of Psychology Tina Dressler led the procession as commencement marshal. Flag bearers were Curstin Ritterbush and Isaac Wright.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Rainone shared the profile of the class of 2022:

1. over 30 high school students earned a Career Studies Certificate and/or an associate degree;

2. Graduate Aisha Roman was named to the 2022 All-Virginia Academic Team;

3. Over 200 workforce credentials awarded;

4. 75% of the class received Associate Degrees;

5. 33% of the class started with DSLCC through high school dual enrollment;

6. 79% applied for and received some form of financial aid;

7. 82% are either are employed or plan to transfer to a 4-year college or university, including James Madison University, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Radford, Liberty, and Virginia Commonwealth

Aisha Roman of Clifton Forge was recognized as being named to the 2022 All Virginia Academic Team by DSLCC President Dr. John Rainone during commencement exercises Friday night. Aisha earned an Associate Degree in General Studies as well as a Certificate in General Education.

Jennifer Crawley of Covington was honored Friday night during DSLCC’s commencement exercises as the recipient of this year’s Gary Lee Miller Outstanding Graduate Award. Making the presentation was DSLCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Benjamin Worth.

Issac Wright of Alleghany County was the featured student speaker during DSLCC’s commencement exercises Friday night. He earned an Associate Degree in Education and plans to continue his college career with the goal of becoming a teacher.

