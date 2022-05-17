Sixty-seventh Farmer's Day returns to Union June 3-4

In just a few shorts weeks, Farmer’s Day will fill the streets of Union for the 67th year, and this celebration means a huge population change for the town on June 3-4.

“Growing Up on Good Ground” is the theme for this year’s event. The event has seen some changes over the years, but there is one thing that sponsor, Union Area Chamber of Commerce, is committed to family friendly fun for any budget. You can come to town and not spend a dime as there is no admission fees for most activities. Festivities kick off Friday, June 3, with a street dance with Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band entertaining attendees.

Return to Union Saturday for food and fun.

“Most of our activities and food booths are sponsored by non-profits. This always proves to be a good fundraiser for them,” says chamber president Michelle McFall.

The town of Union wakes up early for the Farmer’s Day 5K, 10K and Fun Walk benefitting the Freddy Walker Scholarship Fund. For those not interested in sweating first thing in the morning, the pancake breakfast or church baked goods will get you off to a good start.

All activities are anchored on Union’s Main Street on U.S. Rt. 219. Stroll the streets, visit the Monroe County Historical Society Museum and find a place to enjoy the 11 a.m. parade.

After the hour-long parade, grab some lunch and make plans to take in some other activities. Some of your options are the Cruise-In on Main with music by local standout, Caden Glover, horseshoe competition, a dip in the Union pool, or the annual horse show. New this year, Summersville business, Hillbilly Fun, will be onsite with their inflatable amusements.

The evening will close out with the Farmer’s Day raffle and music by One Eyed Jack. Grand Prize of the raffle is $10,000, with a total of over $22,000 in prizes up for grabs. If you are lucky, you may be able to buy a ticket at the main stage during the event, but these tickets sell fast, so you may want to visit a Union merchant or purchase tickets online at www.farmersdaywv.com.

This fundraiser supports future celebrations and the organization’s scholarship fund.

For a full schedule and event information, visit the website or the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The post Sixty-seventh Farmer's Day returns to Union June 3-4 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .