ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

New River celebrates first LPN to RN Bridge graduates

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgr2e_0fhJnrY800

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – New River Community and Technical College recognized the college’s first graduating class of LPN to RN students during a pinning ceremony Friday, May 13, in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

“Nothing about completing a nursing program is easy, and this group of students was presented with an additional challenge in that they began the LPN to RN program during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “We are proud of their accomplishment, their commitment to their field and the health of our communities.”

LPN to RN Bridge Associate of Applied Science graduates include Kaeley Asbury, of Lewisburg; Amy Cook, of White Oak; John Hamon, of Summersville; Jordan Holleman, of Bluefield; Heather Peters, of Beckley; Tiffany Sampson, of Lewisburg; and Angie Varney, of Crab Orchard.

The LPN to RN Bridge program at New River CTC is designed to help LPNs with an unencumbered license prepare to practice as registered nurses. The 16-month bridge program meets at New River CTC’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg. New classes start annually in August and January, and the program is accepting applications for classes starting in August until July 1, 2022.

Visit www.newriver.edu/courses/registered-nursing/, email rn-program@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for information about the LPN to RN Bridge program at New River CTC.

The post New River celebrates first LPN to RN Bridge graduates appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Students at Princeton Senior High School surprised with scholarships

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics. Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise. Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students. Alex […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Two local women gaining college credit for the future

Restructuring got you down. Worried that the first item shipped overseas in the next free trade agreement will be your job? Machines in your office doing more of what people used to do. Relax. Go back to college. Pick up an advanced degree. Gain new skills. Make yourself a commodity...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Pikeview Middle School held ninth career fair

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Pikeview Middle School held its ninth career fair on Friday, May 20, 2022. Students got the chance to look at careers in firefighting, law enforcement, electricians, and more. As different professions caught their eye, students said they learned some things they did not know. “I didn’t know they had two types […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
White Oak, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area. 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. “Last night was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Hinton News

Pave the way for the John Henry Historical Park

Extensive paving has taken place at the John Henry Historical Park in Talcott. This project comes after the Summers County Commission approved a bid from AAA Paving and Sealing at an April meeting. Prior to approving a vendor, the commission reviewed multiple bids. According to Mike Cales, the Park Director, Commissioners Kula, Saunders, and Gore were integral to the project. Cales said, "He [Kula] took the bull by the horns" for the project. Rick Moorefield, the former Park Director, also applauded the County Commission saying, "Our County Commissioners led by Commissioner Kula led the way," on the project. The project includes the...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Program#Art#Lpn#Wvdn#Ctc#Kaeley Asbury#Crab Orchard
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WTAP

W. Va. Class AAA Track Championship results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday was the final day for the Class AAA Track and Field championships in Charleston, W. Va. Here are the final standings. Parkersburg Big Reds Boy’s Track head coach Rod O’Donnell was named Class AAA Boy’s Track Coach of the Year by the W.V.S.S.A.C.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

New one-of-a-kind store opens in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A unique new store opens in downtown Bluefield in Mercer County. The 3KPG store is an exclusive shoe and apparel store owned by Tavon Askew and Jerontae Hunter. The main features of the store include streetwear fashion and shoes you cannot find around the area.Both Hunter and Askew say they had […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WVNS

City of Beckley looking to fill multiple seasonal positions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The city of Beckley is hiring positions for the summer months.Administrators are looking to fill all sorts of roles, from gift shop cashier and tour guide to ticket taker and pool manager. Applicants must have a valid West Virginia driver’s license and pass a drug and background check to get the job. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring Raleigh County employees

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring procedures adopted by the WVDOT allow the organization to hire new employees almost on the spot!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR: Assessment should flip balance to workers

As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
CHARLESTON, WV
Farm and Dairy

West Virginia FFA and 4-H teams win at national land judging contest

When the top 10 teams at the 69th National Land and Range Judging Contest were being announced, the team from West Virginia’s Tyler FFA waited with bated breath. The last time the National Land and Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma City was held, in 2019, the team took first place in the land judging category. If they won again, they’d be back-to-back champions.
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank holds another giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

One teacher sent students off with handwritten letters

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – With the school year coming to an end, one Coal City Elementary teacher sent each of his fifth-graders off to middle school with a handwritten letter. Each fall, teachers see new faces in their classrooms. Throughout the school year, they teach their kids language arts and math, history and science. […]
COAL CITY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy