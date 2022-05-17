New River celebrates first LPN to RN Bridge graduates

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – New River Community and Technical College recognized the college’s first graduating class of LPN to RN students during a pinning ceremony Friday, May 13, in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Sciences Building at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

“Nothing about completing a nursing program is easy, and this group of students was presented with an additional challenge in that they began the LPN to RN program during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “We are proud of their accomplishment, their commitment to their field and the health of our communities.”

LPN to RN Bridge Associate of Applied Science graduates include Kaeley Asbury, of Lewisburg; Amy Cook, of White Oak; John Hamon, of Summersville; Jordan Holleman, of Bluefield; Heather Peters, of Beckley; Tiffany Sampson, of Lewisburg; and Angie Varney, of Crab Orchard.

The LPN to RN Bridge program at New River CTC is designed to help LPNs with an unencumbered license prepare to practice as registered nurses. The 16-month bridge program meets at New River CTC’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg. New classes start annually in August and January, and the program is accepting applications for classes starting in August until July 1, 2022.

Visit www.newriver.edu/courses/registered-nursing/, email rn-program@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for information about the LPN to RN Bridge program at New River CTC.

