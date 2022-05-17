Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monroe County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition

LINDSIDE (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration today at Lindside Senior Center, presenting a $100,000 check to Monroe County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes.

The Governor brought along his pet English bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities.

“Of all the senior centers across West Virginia, we only had four winners, and you’re one of them,” Gov. Justice said. “I congratulate you in every way.”

As part of the governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a series of booster shot clinics were organized at senior centers across the state.

Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition offered a $100,000 grand prize and a visit from Justice and Babydog to four senior centers across the state that best took advantage of the clinics to get the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted.

Monroe County boosted the second-most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.

“Many of you participated in our campaign. You worked hard and you’ve done something that was really special for your incredible organization,” Justice said.

Officials with the Monroe County Council on Aging, which operates Lindside Senior Center, were also on hand for the celebration.

The promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.

Over 356,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to West Virginians ages 50 and older since boosters first became available nationwide.

Last week, Justice and Babydog hosted a similar celebration at Hamlin Senior Center, presenting a check to Lincoln County seniors as fellow grand prize winners in the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes.

The final two winning counties will be announced soon.

“The last couple of years have been really tough on all of us, especially our seniors,” Justice added. “Unfortunately, this pandemic has targeted our elderly – our wisdom – and unfortunately, this thing isn’t over. But it’s something we can live with if we’re properly vaccinated.

“I continue to encourage everybody to make sure they’re vaccinated,” Justice said. “And, if you are vaccinated, you need to make sure you’re up-to-date on your booster shots.”

