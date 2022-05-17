ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

The Announcers to appear at Grace Baptist Church

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
The Announcers will appear at Grace Baptist Church on East Main Street in White Sulphur Springs.

The event will take place on Sunday evening, May 22. Singing begins at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Kenneth Baker and the congregation invite everyone to go and worship with them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

