ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Affidavit provides gruesome details of homicide preceding CSPD chase

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1PCi_0fhJnX5i00

The man arrested following an officer-involved shooting and chase of a stolen police cruiser down I-25 in Colorado Springs is facing a charge of first-degree murder with additional charges pending.

The suspect identified as 31-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie is in custody at the El Paso County Jail, being held without bond.

Late Friday, May 13, Colorado Springs Police received a call from a man who says he was asked for a ride on E Arvada St by a man brandishing a knife. The caller was able to break away and call 911.

According to the arrest affidavit, when CSPD Officer Brandon Lowe arrived on the scene, Uwadibie walked out of an apartment and began chasing witnesses. He reportedly tried to prevent the officer from getting out of his patrol car.

Uwadibie reportedly struck the officer with a cane before getting behind the wheel and taking off in the patrol car. Officer Lowe fired several shots at the suspect as he drove away, striking Uwadibie once in the arm.

The suspect then headed down E Arvada St and onto southbound I-25. According to police, the police cruiser was involved in several crashes before an officer used their cruiser to disable the vehicle, pinning it against a guardrail.

While officers were dealing with the crash scene, others checked out the apartment where the suspect came from to approach the officer. They discovered Charles Gregg Slabaugh dead inside an apartment bedroom.

A woman in the apartment told officers a man broke in by shattering a living room window. The suspect reportedly asked the woman if she had a gun before heading into the bedroom.

The woman left the apartment to get help from a neighbor who brought an ax with him to confront the suspect. The neighbor told officers he saw the suspect causing serious injuries to the abdomen and neck of a man inside the apartment.

The suspect then broke out another window and began coming after the neighbor with a cane, according to the affidavit. At some point, the suspect was hit with the flat side of the ax. At this point, the officer arrived at the apartment complex and was confronted by the suspect. The neighbor told detectives he dropped the ax while helping the officer. The ax was later found in the crashed police cruiser, presumably picked up by the suspect as he was leaving the area.

Afterward the crash on I-25, Uwadibie was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The officer suffered minor injuries and is on administrative leave per CSPD policy.

Under Colorado law, the officer-involved shooting incident will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the findings turned over to the 4th Judicial District for review.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Colorado Man Wanted For Murder Caught After Stealing Cop Car

A Colorado man wanted for murder is facing a slew of charges after being caught stealing a cop car and racking up numerous charges in the process. The Colorado man has been identified as 32-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie and is facing numerous charges. Uwadibie first caught the eye of police after being named a suspect in a homicide in which the man was confirmed to have been inside the deceased's Colorado Springs apartment.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With Bus

DENVER (CBS4) — An adult male driver passed away at a hospital today after his vehicle struck a Regional Transportation District bus in downtown Denver this morning. The man was a suspect in a kidnapping incident and was fleeing police officers at the time, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Kurt Barnes. The unidentified victim managed to escape from the suspect’s vehicle near Colfax Avenue and Grant Street, Barnes said. (credit: CBS) As officers closed in, the suspect’s vehicle collided with an RTD bus at Broadway Street and 13th Avenue. The male suspect was the only person inside the car at the time of the...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police now say that a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs was deadly. It happened near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Police say a victim died, but they haven’t elaborated on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Bond, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile Arrested In March Shooting Death of Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting. (credit CBS) The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital. (credit CBS) The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning break-in at the Pueblo Athletic Club garnered a swift response from the Pueblo Police Department. Wednesday morning, police say a man dressed in long sleeves, a backpack, and a face covering entered the gym just after 2 a.m. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into The post Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a convenience store that happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The store is located near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. Officers on scene say a man took store merchandise and demanded money before leaving...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lowe
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Police Seize Firearms, Suspected Meth and Heroin in Drug Raid

Alamosa, CO – On Friday May 20, 2022, Detectives from the Alamosa Police Department obtained a search warrant for 1703 Sunset Drive in regards to illegal drug activities. While executing the search warrant, several individuals were contacted inside the residence. Bryan Gallardo, 35 year old Alamosa resident, was taken into custody for an active drug warrant out of Alamosa County. Donald Atencio Jr., 34 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, and special offender weapon violation. Debbie Gurule, 28 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, special offender weapon violation, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations. Ryan Trujillo, 36 year old Alamosa resident, was released with a summons for resisting/obstructing.
ALAMOSA, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of embezzling more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The former employee of a Pueblo West business is suspected of embezzling more than $240,000. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 52-year-old Lisa Baker on Thursday. The investigation started in January of 2020 when the owner of P&A Flooring reached out after there had been thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges made on a company credit card.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Cspd#Colorado Springs Police
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of people impersonating deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. — Law enforcement in Pueblo are warning the public of several men possibly impersonating Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the incident on their Facebook page, saying that just after 5 a.m. on May 17, a male wearing what appeared to be clothing with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Remains Of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Found 4+ Years After She Went Missing

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia have been recovered more than four years after she went missing. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS) Human remains were found east of Longmont in Weld County on April 28. On that date, according to the Boulder DA’s Office, investigators told Rita’s family that those remains were likely that of Rita. There was no identification or property found at the site. Just weeks later, on May...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alamosa Valley Courier

Pair suffer gunshot wounds Thursday

ALAMOSA– A local man and woman both sustained gunshot wounds in an incident around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the ACSO and officers from the Alamosa Police Department were dispatched to the 6800 block of Femmer Lane east of Alamosa at 9:07 p.m. after a report of a shooting. While en route, deputies were advised of two gunshot victims.
ALAMOSA, CO
9NEWS

Denver police ask for help finding missing man

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing Friday. According to DPD, 66-year-old Luis Cardenas was last seen in the 2200 block of West 29th Avenue. Cardenas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 143 pounds, with brown...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy