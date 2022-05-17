ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

Oncology and Hemotology at Wayne Memorial

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Memorial Hospital has partnered with St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion to bring cancer care closer to home for patients in Wayne County. A new oncology center has been...

valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass holds Surgical Technology pinning ceremony

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Surgical Technology Degree seniors were honored with a pinning ceremony for academic accomplishments. Seniors in the Surgical Technology Degree program were honored in a pinning ceremony at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Family and friends were in attendance as the college recognized the accomplishments of these students.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

A Savannah funeral director and embalmers journey

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Some 12-year-old girls may dream of some day becoming a pop star, professional athlete, teacher or engineer.  Jennifer Torney, a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation knew exactly what she wanted to someday become when she was 12 years old. “At the age of 12, I […]
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass nursing program named number one state

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
GEORGIA STATE
nurserymag.com

East Jordan Plastics opening new facility in Lyons, Georgia

According to a press release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, East Jordan Plastics is investing $44 million into a new facility to Lyons, Georgia. The project is expected to create 80 jobs. “We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with...
LYONS, GA
News4Jax.com

FLETC pauses training because of COVID-19 outbreak

GLYNCO, Ga. – FLETC -- the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers -- is temporarily suspending training operations at the Training Delivery Point in Glynco, Georgia, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. The suspension began Friday. The release announcing the...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast. The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina. His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Feral cat with rabies prompts warning for Glynn County

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – A feral cat on the south end of St. Simons Island tested positive for rabies after acting aggressively toward a family dog on Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Health Department. The dog is up to date on rabies vaccinations and was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wild Adventures offers free admission to educators

VALDOSTA – Teachers and school employees are being offered free admission to Wild Adventures during Educator Appreciation Weekend. Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. “We recognize that the past...
VALDOSTA, GA
blufftontoday.com

Estill student dies in crash with diesel tanker in Hampton County

A Hampton County student is dead following what officials describe as one of the worst automobile accidents they have seen in recent years. The two-vehicle accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. on Thursday at 2424 Columbia Highway North (U.S. Highway 321), near Luray. The crash involved a car driven by an Estill student and a diesel fuel tanker owned by Mixson Oil Company in Allendale, , according to Hampton County EMS reports.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Council, police chief discuss fate of Southern City Lounge

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Statesboro, District One Councilman Phil Boyum introduced a discussion regarding downtown restaurant Southern City Lounge, located at 25 West Main Street in Downtown Statesboro. Citing a recent order from administrative judge Tom Peterson, Boyum called on City Attorney Cain Smith to provide clarity...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

High School Senior Makes History As First African American Valedictorian at Calvary Day School

Maya Angelou eloquently shares with us,” if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” Victoria Lynese Grimes has broken the glass ceiling and will leave a legacy at Calvary Day School. She is the first African American Valedictorian and first African American female Valedictorian in the school’s history. She broke the barrier and reached this level of success due to her passion for academic excellence. With Calvary’s inception in 1961, it took a substantial 61 years for the barrier to be broken by a student who has earned a perfect grade point average since she started her academic career.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested in a drug bust involving fentanyl-infused drugs, according to a Facebook post by the South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF). On May 18, a search warrant was executed on the West side of Ocilla after agents developed probable cause that illegal drugs were being distributed from a home.
OCILLA, GA
valdostatoday.com

5-month-old hospitalized with skull fractures, father arrested

VALDOSTA – A 20-year-old Valdosta resident has been charged with cruelty to children while his child is recovering from skull fractures in a Jacksonville, FL hospital. Arrested: Greathouse, Jasion, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident. On May 2, 2022, at approximately 3:51 pm., Valdosta Police Officers...
VALDOSTA, GA

