The Toronto Maple Leafs have been lucky to have Jason Spezza for the last three seasons, but now Spezza will be fortunate if the team brings him back. The second overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft is weeks away from his 39 birthday, and his game reflects it. Perhaps on a different team that is desperate for forwards, the veteran would have a spot, but Toronto’s farm system is full of young, skilled forwards ready to crack the roster. This conundrum is one of many Kyle Dubas, and the front office will have to address in the offseason.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO