A bride went viral on TikTok for cutting her wedding dress in order to wear it on her honeymoon

Taylor Popik told Insider she decided to cut her wedding dress because she loved it so much. Amber Gress Photography

Taylor Popik got married in August 2021 in a dress she found at Kleinfeld.

Popik decided to repurpose the dress after owning it for more than a year.

She had the dress cut short so she could rewear it on her upcoming honeymoon.

Taylor Popik knew the exact wedding gown she'd be wearing on her big day before she even set foot in a bridal salon.

Popik fell in love with a lace Tony Ward Bridal gown that she saw online before her appointment at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City. The gown was covered with floral applique and featured a plunging neckline.

"When I went into Kleinfeld, another girl was trying on the dress, and my mom, who didn't even know that I liked the dress, told me that I needed to try it on," she said. "It was one of those destiny things. I tried on three dresses, but I knew the Tony Ward was the one, and we said 'yes' on my first fitting."

Popik wore the gown for her August 2021 wedding. In a TikTok video posted on May 11, the bride said the dress cost over $5,000.

Popik had her eye on this Tony Ward Bridal dress before she even tried it on. Amber Gress Photography

Popik loved the dress so much that she didn't want to just wear it once. In another TikTok video posted on May 11, the bride shared that she had cut her wedding gown to create a minidress after it sat in her closet for almost a year. Popik's video went viral, with over 3.7 million views as of Tuesday.

Popik told Insider she thought about preserving the original dress for her future daughter, but she ultimately decided that a shorter version could also work for her future child.

She added that her mom was actually the one who pushed her to cut the gown. "My mom has had special event gowns cut down in the past to rewear," she said.

Popik continued: "It's the best-fitting dress I've ever owned, so why not wear it again?"

Popik took the dress to a local tailor, who cut the gown right above the knee. She said that because her dress wasn't too complex, she felt confident taking it to her regular seamstress.

"I love the way it came out. I'm so happy with it," she said.

Popik sent her dress to her local tailor. Amber Gress Photography

Popik said she plans on wearing the short version of her wedding dress for special occasions, including her honeymoon to Italy in June.

"I could see myself wearing it again and again over the years," she added. "I will probably wear it on our anniversaries, too."

The bride told Insider that she is still deciding what to do with all the fabric leftover from her wedding dress.

"I have so much fabric left that I think I'm going to save some of it and then I'm going to do something else with the rest of it," she said.