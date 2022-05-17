ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard says she doesn't know if she will even be in the final cut of 'Aquaman 2'

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263GEI_0fhJkCyk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bo8Q8_0fhJkCyk00
Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 17, 2022.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS, Warner Bros.

  • Amber Heard said she doesn't know if she'll appear in Warner Bros.' upcoming "Aquaman" sequel.
  • Heard made the comments Tuesday during her ongoing defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
  • The actress previously said her role in the sequel was reduced while she fought to stay in the film.

Amber Heard doesn't know if she'll even appear in next year's " Aquaman " sequel.

"They released me from my contract. I fought to stay in it and they kept me in it," Heard said Tuesday while on the stand during her ongoing defamation trial with her former husband, Johnny Depp.

"I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," Heard added.

When asked minutes later about the status of her role in the movie, the actress said, "As I said, I don't know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie."

A Warner Bros. representative didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about Heard's role in the upcoming film.

Heard previously revealed that an updated script removed some action scenes for her character in 'Aquaman 2'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q8ag_0fhJkCyk00
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 17, 2022.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Heard was cast as Mera, Aquaman's love interest, in 2017's "Justice League," before having a more prominent leading role in 2018's "Aquaman" alongside star Jason Momoa. The actress said on the stand that her contract was for three movies : "Justice League," "Aquaman," and "Aquaman 2."

On Monday, Heard claimed she " fought really hard to stay in the movie " despite others not wanting to include her in the film. The actress said she had filmed scenes for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" that were "a very pared-down version" of her role.

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another," Heard said of what was changed about her part. "They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

Entertainment journalist Grace Randolph previously reported in late April that Heard had under 10 minutes of screen time in the sequel.

A long-running Change.org petition to remove Heard from the "Aquaman" sequel has now crossed over 4.2 million signatures during the trial. In July 2021, the film's producer Peter Safran told Deadline that "fan pressure" wouldn't affect a decision on whether to fire Heard .

Heard is giving more details about her role in the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel during her ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband. Depp first filed the lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 , accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Depp said that in reality Heard instead physically and verbally attacked him throughout their relationship.

Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, laying out in court filings at least 10 instances in which she said Depp physically abused her, often in what she described were alcohol- or drug-fueled rages.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 35

Stacey Kester
4d ago

Fair is fair. She wanted attention and lied about Depp costing him the Pirates role, but now she wants sympathy for her pretty much losing Aquaman, but you thought it was all great when you ruined someone else's career? You reap what you sow. you're never gonna get corn from lettuce seeds. if you don't want a bad harvest, don't sow bad seeds. pretty easy.

Reply(3)
35
DT Austin
4d ago

When she started bad mouthing Jason Momoa, whom I met and he is truly as accommodating as anyone can be. I knew she was full of it. Johnny Depp may be no angel, but he is not a violent person. A drunken, drug addict, maybe. A gentle soul, always. If he hurt her it was out of self protection or accident. She was immature and had mental issues. I truly pity the child she is raising.

Reply(2)
23
Brian J Bates
4d ago

She is a Domestic Abuser by admission on the stand. Her career needs to be canceled!

Reply(1)
22
Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Virginia State
City
Fairfax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Grace Randolph
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Jason Momoa
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Cut#Domestic Violence#Aquaman#Film Star#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

408K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy