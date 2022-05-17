ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp won't look at her during the trial 'because he's guilty'

By Ashley Collman
 4 days ago

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Getty/Getty

  • Johnny Depp has refused to look at Amber Heard as she's testified in their defamation trial.
  • On Tuesday, Heard said she believed this was because Depp knows he's guilty.
  • "He knows he's lying, otherwise why can't he look at me?" she said.

For those who have been following along with the livestream of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, one thing has been notable — Depp's refusal to look at Heard.

On Tuesday, Heard gave her explanation for the lack of eye contact : Depp's guilt.

Depp's lawyers previously suggested during cross-examination of Heard on Monday that Depp promised to never look Heard in the eyes again after she accused him of domestic violence by taking out a restraining order against him in 2016.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez played a recording from a mediation session the former couple had in 2016, in which Depp accosted Heard for trying to take off his sunglasses, saying: "You will not see my eyes again."

During redirect on Tuesday, one of the first topics Heard's lawyers brought up was the allegation that Depp hasn't looked at Heard since the domestic violence allegations.

Heard said that she and Depp had another mediation session after the one in which the audio recording was taken, and Depp "very much looked me in the eye." She also said that they had a moment alone during the second session where Depp kissed her and they both cried, before he slipped a note in her pocket with his new phone number and the message: "I'll love you dead or alive my Slim."

When asked why she thought Depp refused to look at her in court, Heard said she believes it's because he knows he's guilty.

"Because he's guilty. He knows he's lying, otherwise why can't he look at me? I survived that man and I'm here and I'm able to look at him," Heard said.

Depp has taken Heard to trial for defamation, claiming she ruined his career and reputation by insinuating she had been the victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard is fighting the lawsuit, and has countersued Depp. She's spent most of her time on the stand describing multiple instances where she said she was physically and sexually assaulted by Depp throughout their relationship.

