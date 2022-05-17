ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Salary Increase Approved for All District Employees for 2022-2023 School Year

DFW Community News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalary Increase Approved for All District Employees for 2022-2023 School Year. Based on a unanimous vote by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees, all district employee workgroups will receive a salary increase between 4% and 6.6% for the 2022-2023 school year. During the...

www.duncanville.com

Comments / 5

Related
therideronline.com

Dr. Butler Set to Leave as Principal in June

After nine years as the principal at Legacy, Dr. Shelly Butler will not return for the 2022-23 school year as principal but move to a central administration position. Her last day at Legacy will be June 24. “We’ve done so much in the nine years I’ve been here, and I...
KELLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duncanville, TX
Education
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Education
DFW Community News

City of Keller to test out 4-day work week

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Keller announced that beginning May 28, the city would be testing out a compressed work schedule for some employees. The new hours, which will apply to the Keller Town Hall, the Municipal Service, and the records department of the Keller Police Department, will open earlier and close later - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Monday through Thursday and close on Fridays.
KELLER, TX
North Dallas Gazette

It’s been a year to brag about for our schools and students

As the school year winds down, I have kudos galore to give to the teachers, students and staff of District Six. Congratulations to Carter High School senior Kennedi Grant, who was awarded a full scholarship valued at more than $250,000 by Texas Christian University, as part of the school’s Community Scholars Program. The full-ride scholarship covers room, board, tuition, books and a 17-week study abroad opportunity anywhere in the world where TCU has academic programs. Awesome accomplishment!
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Compensation#Www
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth School Nurses Ask for Pre-COVID Salary

Dozens of school employees are planning to show up at the school board meeting in Fort Worth demanding action from board members after their pay was unexpectedly cut. There were so many superheroes in our school during the pandemic teachers were celebrating parents and vice versa and school nurses were right in the middle of it.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Education
CBS DFW

Dallas to end Rental Assistance Program applications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
FRISCO, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

What's next after Red Oak ISD bond package fails?

Red Oak, TX - Red Oak ISD officials are asking themselves two questions after voters rejected the $230.1 million bond package last weekend – why and what’s next?. On May 7 residents voted against four propositions the Citizens Facility Planning Committee had recommended to address growth and aging facilities around the district.
RED OAK, TX
Dallas Observer

For Some in Dallas, Affordable Housing Isn’t All That Affordable

Nowadays, the phone at the Texas Tenants’ Union rings off the hook: Eviction courts are packed, and people are facing triple-digit rent spikes despite their incomes remaining the same. “There is nothing that is helping them at this point,” Sandy Rollins, the Texas Tenants’ Union’s executive director, said of renters.
DALLAS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

High cost of living causes Texas families to move to RV

DENTON COUNTY, Texas - The housing market continues to squeeze families across the country. Rent prices are up as much as 22 percent in some areas, and bidding wars to buy a house go on. Those increases are forcing many families to make hard decisions about how to afford a safe place to live, including drastically downsizing. One solution, living in an RV.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas woman overcomes rare birth defect to graduate med school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas woman overcame a rare birth defect and is now about to finish med school at UNT Health Science Center. Taylor Orcutt was born with a left arm that ends at her elbow, but she refused to let anything stop her from her dream of becoming a pediatrician. She is headed to Wisconsin, where she'll begin a dual residency in pediatrics and internal medicine.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy