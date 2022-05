Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. Tony Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga brings her Dream Again tour to Honolulu this week with a mix of new music, some surprises as well as iconic hits. The Hawai‘i favorite became known worldwide playing the role of Kim in Miss Saigon and has continued to wow ever since. Audiences of several generations will recognize her as the singing voice of Fa Mulan in Mulan and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, roles that have earned her the title of Disney Legend. Early this week, we could still snag good seats for Friday but the Saturday tickets were going fast.

