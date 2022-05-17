ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Crosby wants to play at least three more seasons with Penguins

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby said he would like to play at least three more seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The center has three seasons remaining on a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2012, and can be an unrestricted free agent after the...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Nyquist returns to the ice and delivers on young Blue Jackets team

For everything that went wrong during the Blue Jackets' disappointing, pandemic-shortened 2021 season that served as the end of an era in Columbus, one of the underrated issues facing the team was the man that went missing. Veteran do-it-all forward forward Gustav Nyquist didn't play because of shoulder surgery, taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Oilers see lots of room for improvement after loss to Flames in Game 1

CALGARY, Alberta -- Jay Woodcroft said it at least four times, in some shape or form, during his postgame press conference. "We scored six goals on the Calgary Flames, in their building, on their starting goalie," the Edmonton Oilers coach said. "That should be enough. That should be enough to win the game."
NHL
NHL

Preview: Game 3 vs. Colorado

The St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way after an overtime loss in Game 1, playing some of their best hockey all season en route to a 4-1 win in Game 2. They accomplished what they came to Colorado looking to do: split the openers on the road before coming home to St. Louis. The Blues now have an opportunity to take control of the series, playing two straight games on home ice Saturday and Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Korpisalo motivated to get back to form after re-signing with Jackets

As he works his way back to being fully healthy, goalie sees a big 2022-23 in store. After two years he'd likely rather forget, Joonas Korpisalo finally feels like things are trending upward. He's battled illness, injury, struggles in net and the uncertainty of how things would shake out as...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Binnington sustains undisclosed injury for Blues in Game 3

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington sustained an undisclosed injury for the St. Louis Blues against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Binnington was injured at 6:45 after he was knocked over by teammate Calle Rosen...
NHL
NHL

Cohen calls out to hometown Blues on 'Watch What Happens Live' set

TV host sports St. Louis hat, tells fans to get loud in video. Andy Cohen lives for on-camera drama, so it's no surprise he is enjoying the events of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The television host gave a shout out to his hometown team, the St. Louis Blues, on the set of his show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Oilers special teams spark Game 2 comeback victory

CALGARY -- It's the Edmonton Oilers' power play opponents fear, but it was their penalty kill that gave them life in the Western Conference Second Round against the Calgary Flames. Zach Hyman's shorthanded breakaway goal on Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom at 10:14 of the third period put the Oilers ahead...
NHL
NHL

Flames focused on facing Oilers at 5-on-5 heading to Game 3

CALGARY -- Darryl Sutter knows how difficult the Edmonton Oilers are to handle, but the Calgary Flames found that task even trickier in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. "They scored a 4-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal for us, shorthanded goal for...
NHL
NHL

Slavin emulating Lidstrom for Hurricanes entering Game 3 against Rangers

"I've gotten to play with some great players like Nicklas Lidstrom, and now I'm comparing some similarities," Smith said Wednesday before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Rangers. "He's going to be happy with me saying that, but there are some of those things that I see."
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Gamesmanship on Board

When it comes to Kraken players connecting with teammates, many of those get-to-know-each-other opportunities occur in the hours spent on the team plane flying from city to city. For some members of the Seattle squad, that bonding happened over a game called Super Tock. But not, as discovered, without some controversy.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

AHL notebook: Top prospects off to strong start in Calder Cup Playoffs

Experience proving vital for Daccord, Krebs, Paterka, Ruotsalainen, Soderblom. The Calder Cup Playoffs can be the final step in the American Hockey League for top NHL prospects. The playoff experience also is often the toughest test that young talent will face on the way to the NHL. Here are five...
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three things we learned from a last-second win in Game 2

Chris Krenn on shot blocking, Colton's buzzer beater and a 2-0 series lead. It was a championship effort from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in a huge 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Let's start from the top. After Ross...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Super 16: McDavid, Makar lead power rankings of top playoff performers

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was so epic with offense, overtime games, Game 7s and comeback wins that it required one last look back with a special NHL.com Super 16 power rankings. Following the format of the Super 16 in the regular season, Edmonton Oilers center Connor...
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes defeat Rangers in OT in Game 1 of Eastern Second Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ian Cole scored 3:12 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday. Cole scored from above the right face-off circle with a wrist shot that deflected off the stick...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

'This is our community' | Pegulas join Sabres, Bills alumni on East Side

Buffalo stayed true to its moniker as the "City of Good Neighbors" Thursday afternoon when the Sabres organization made another effort to give back to the community following Saturday's racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula volunteered on the East Side along with Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL
Sports
Hockey
NHL

Projected Lineup: Game 3 vs. Colorado

With the success Blues Head Coach Craig Berube had with some new line combinations in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, nothing is expected to change for Saturday's Game 3 (7 p.m. CT, TNT, 101 ESPN). Berube had the same line combinations on the ice for Saturday's morning skate at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

SERIES TIED UP

Flames jump out to early lead but Oilers rally for 5-3 win. It's now a best-of-five series. The Flames scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and led 3-1 at one point, but the Oilers scored the last four goals - including two in the third - to even up the second-round series at a game apiece with a 5-3 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night.
NHL
NHL

THREE THINGS: Hischier's Top Goals This Season

After only playing 21 games in the 2020-21 seasons due to injuries, Devils Captain Nico Hischier had an impactful season, adding 21 goals and 39 assists for 60 points. The forward set career-highs in goals, assists, and points. In addition, he was one of only four Devils players to surpass 20 goals. In this edition of Three Things presented by GEICO, we take a look at three of the Captain's best goals of the year.
NHL
NHL

FLAMES SIGN ILYA NIKOLAEV

The forward has inked an entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.
NHL

