Wide receiver Allen Robinson is confident that the Los Angeles Rams' star-studded offense will help him bounce back after a down season with the Chicago Bears in 2021. "Coach (Sean) McVay and the offense he's put together, the offense these guys run, it's been a top offense in the league for a reason," Robinson said Thursday, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "I truly believe that it'll bring the best out of me and I'll be able to display all of the elements of my game."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO