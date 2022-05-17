ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild facing 'uncertainty' in attempt to sign Fiala

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala and general manager Bill Guerin each said they remain uncertain about the forward's future with the Minnesota Wild. Fiala set NHL career-highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85) in 82 games but can become a restricted free agent after the season. He played...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Nyquist returns to the ice and delivers on young Blue Jackets team

For everything that went wrong during the Blue Jackets' disappointing, pandemic-shortened 2021 season that served as the end of an era in Columbus, one of the underrated issues facing the team was the man that went missing. Veteran do-it-all forward forward Gustav Nyquist didn't play because of shoulder surgery, taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Oilers see lots of room for improvement after loss to Flames in Game 1

CALGARY, Alberta -- Jay Woodcroft said it at least four times, in some shape or form, during his postgame press conference. "We scored six goals on the Calgary Flames, in their building, on their starting goalie," the Edmonton Oilers coach said. "That should be enough. That should be enough to win the game."
NHL
NHL

Korpisalo motivated to get back to form after re-signing with Jackets

As he works his way back to being fully healthy, goalie sees a big 2022-23 in store. After two years he'd likely rather forget, Joonas Korpisalo finally feels like things are trending upward. He's battled illness, injury, struggles in net and the uncertainty of how things would shake out as...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

RELEASE: Nurse named finalist for King Clancy Trophy

EDMONTON, AB - Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2021‑22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday morning. The annual award is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community" with Nurse joined by Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban as finalists.
NHL
NHL

Oilers rally past Flames in Game 2, even Western Second Round

CALGARY -- Zach Hyman scored on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period for the Edmonton Oilers, who rallied for a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Hyman shot high glove side on Jacob Markstrom...
NHL
NHL

SERIES TIED UP

Flames jump out to early lead but Oilers rally for 5-3 win. It's now a best-of-five series. The Flames scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and led 3-1 at one point, but the Oilers scored the last four goals - including two in the third - to even up the second-round series at a game apiece with a 5-3 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Game 3 vs. Colorado

The St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way after an overtime loss in Game 1, playing some of their best hockey all season en route to a 4-1 win in Game 2. They accomplished what they came to Colorado looking to do: split the openers on the road before coming home to St. Louis. The Blues now have an opportunity to take control of the series, playing two straight games on home ice Saturday and Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

VGK Announce ECHL Affiliation Relationship With Savannah Ghost Pirates

VEGAS (May 19, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 19, that the organization has entered an affiliation relationship with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, making the Ghost Pirates the official ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. The Ghost Pirates...
SAVANNAH, GA
NHL

Projected Lineup: Game 3 vs. Colorado

With the success Blues Head Coach Craig Berube had with some new line combinations in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, nothing is expected to change for Saturday's Game 3 (7 p.m. CT, TNT, 101 ESPN). Berube had the same line combinations on the ice for Saturday's morning skate at...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Flames focused on facing Oilers at 5-on-5 heading to Game 3

CALGARY -- Darryl Sutter knows how difficult the Edmonton Oilers are to handle, but the Calgary Flames found that task even trickier in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. "They scored a 4-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal, 5-on-4 goal for us, shorthanded goal for...
NHL
NHL

'HE'S DONE A GREAT JOB'

Players and coach talk about Sutter's Jack Adams nomination. Darryl Sutter was instrumental in taking the Flames from a team that missed the playoffs last year to Pacific Division champions this campaign. His hard work was acknowledged earlier today when he was named one of three finalists for the Jack...
NHL
NHL

Lightning win Game 2 in dramatic fashion

Ross Colton broke a tie game with the winner in the final 10 seconds of regulation. Just when it seemed Game 2 would be decided in overtime, the Lightning delivered some more late playoff magic. Tied 1-1 with the Panthers in the final 10 seconds of regulation, a breakdown in...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

FLAMES SIGN ILYA NIKOLAEV

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.
NHL
NHL

Smith to start Game 2 for Oilers against Flames after being pulled

Smith, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first 6:05 of Game 1, a 9-6 loss here Wednesday, said he's mindful that he can't change the past. "I wasn't very good [at shaking off bad games] earlier on in my career and that's probably why I bounced around a little bit," Smith said Thursday. "The experience helps. You can't take it back, what's happened in the past. I could sit here and boo-hoo myself but there's nothing I can do about it now. All you can do is think about what happens next."
NHL
NHL

Lightning aim to build off strong start on Thursday in Game 2

Cernak and Bogosian are both expected to play, but Point will miss his second-straight game. The Tampa Bay Lightning have performed well in Game 2s since making their first ever postseason appearance during the 1995-96 season. The Bolts are 23-10 all-time in Game 2s and have won their last eight...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 - Game 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 2 win over Florida. Certainly, the biggest play in this game occurred in the closing seconds of the third period, when Nikita Kucherov delivered a no-look backhand pass from behind the Florida net to an unguarded Ross Colton in front for the game-winning goal. It was an incredible pass from Kucherov and a decisive finish from Colton, who snapped a one-timer into the top of the net.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bergeron decision on retirement to set course for Bruins offseason plans

That decision solely is in the hands of Bergeron, the Bruins captain and No. 1 center. He said Wednesday that he would be taking time to evaluate his future with his family, figuring out whether he might have the desire to come back for his 19th NHL season, all of them in Boston.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Colton's late goal lifts Lightning to win in Game 2

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Eetu Luostarinen. Falling behind 0-2 in their second-round series, the Panthers surrendered a goal with just 3.8 seconds left on the clock to fall to the Lightning 2-1 in Game 2 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "For...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Gritsyuk Named KHL Rookie of the Year | BLOG

The Devils' fifth-round pick in 2019 also won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics. Devils prospect Arseny Gritsyuk was named the Kontinental Hockey League Rookie of the Year, the Alexei Cherepanov Award, after posting 22 goals and 38 points in 52 games played. Gritsyuk, who was New Jersey's fifth-round...
NHL

