Wild facing 'uncertainty' in attempt to sign Fiala

Smith, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first 6:05 of Game 1, a 9-6 loss here Wednesday, said he's mindful that he can't change the past. "I wasn't very good [at shaking off bad games] earlier on in my career and that's probably why I bounced around a little bit," Smith said Thursday. "The experience helps. You can't take it back, what's happened in the past. I could sit here and boo-hoo myself but there's nothing I can do about it now. All you can do is think about what happens next."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO