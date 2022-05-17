ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian ranks as the No. 39 head coach in CBS Sports' rankings

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When Texas hired Steve Sarkisian ahead of last season, many thought the Longhorns would be getting a rising star at head coach but we saw quite the opposite in 2021.

Now granted the roster was depleted from failed classes of the past, but Sarkisian did not fare well in CBS Sports’ rankings of the Power Five head coaches ahead of the 2022 season either. He did slightly better than last season as he landed at No. 46 of 65 last year, but it wasn’t by much.

Sarkisian moved up seven spots to the No. 39 spot ahead of coaches like Lance Leipold (Kansas), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), and Tom Allen (Indiana), but below coaches such as Bret Bielema (Illinois), Greg Schiano (Rutgers), and Sonny Dykes (TCU).

Here is what they said about Sarkisian going into his second year as the head coach in Austin.

This is one of the more confusing results of our rankings this season, though aspects having nothing to do with Sarkisian himself — the influx of new coaches, substantial drops of others — may have simply resulted in Sark’s slight rise. Last year, Sarkisian took the Texas job and showed up at No. 46 in our rankings. Then, after the Longhorns went 5-7, losing six of the last seven games (including to Kansas) and missing a bowl game for the first time since 2016, Sark rises seven spots in our rankings. I suppose landing a QB like Quinn Ewers and other transfers this offseason has some voters feeling more bullish on him than the results dictate

Not that these rankings are indicative of anything, but for Sarkisian to move up and be considered one of the better minds in college football he must have a bounce back season in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

