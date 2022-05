FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The judge in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow's children and Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, will soon issue a written decision on whether to officially set Vallow's and Daybell's joint trial for the same date, and if that will take place in October of this year or in January 2023.

