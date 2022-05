Junior Achievement of North Louisiana has announced its Laureates who will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. Each year, Junior Achievement of North Louisiana recognizes exceptional business leaders in our community to be inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. The 2022 JA Laureates inductees serve as mentors to our young people and pledge their support of JA’s mission; to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy and share in our vision to help create a world in which young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. They too believe in the boundless potential of young people, the power of partnership, and that every student deserves the exposure to educational programs that support upward economic mobility!

