Utica police searching for 59-year-old man missing from assisted living facility
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man who left the Focus Senior...www.wktv.com
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man who left the Focus Senior...www.wktv.com
friends go out to this man and his family! he is someone's brother someone's friend someone's grandfather? oh please be on the lookout for him he needs to be brought home safely
Comments / 2