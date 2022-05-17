Utica police searching for 59-year-old man missing from assisted living facility

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police in Williamson are looking for Jacob Will, age 27, who was last seen on Tuesday morning. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the town of Ontario and was wearing jeans, a blue hoody, work boots, and a baseball hat. Troopers have obtained information that Will may be in the town Gates.

ONTARIO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO