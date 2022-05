A fire destroyed the roof of a business building in Ukiah Thursday night, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. Firefighters were dispatched to 1101 S. Dora St. at 11:06 p.m. May 19, and UVFA Battalion Chief Eric Singleton said when crews arrived they saw the structure was already “well-involved” with fire. Singleton said crews initially tried to enter the building, but quickly changed tactics due to the danger and took a defensive stance instead, remaining outside and focusing on keeping the fire from spreading to any other properties.

