Family Relationships

“My world”: Kane Brown shares a sweet outdoor snapshot of his two daughters

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown may be busy readying a new album, but he’s never too busy to spend time with family. The superstar hopped on social media this week to share...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
Kane Brown
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
