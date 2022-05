Buffalo Livestock Auction in Buffalo, Wyo. will soon be under new ownership. Beginning on June 1, the trio of Austin Snook, Taylor Snook, and Craig Deveraux will be at the helm of the livestock market. With I-90 and I-25 funneling into the city of Buffalo and scores of cattle in the surrounding region, Snooks and Deveraux are eager to capitalize on the opportunity.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO