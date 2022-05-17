ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Inflation takes bite out of food banks

By Nalani Sommer
chamberbusinessnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Food Bank Network (AzFBN) is trying to manage the effects of rising inflation as it strives to make every Arizona citizen “food secure,” which means ensuring every citizen has access to enough safe and nutritious food for an active, healthy life at all times. The...

chamberbusinessnews.com

Comments / 3

LEELEE
4d ago

Another fire at a food place. Not a coincidence at all. So does it make 23 food supply warehouses or food banks burned down lately?

Reply(1)
2
Related
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area man helps homeless with hundreds of ‘care bags’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man is trying to make a difference in the growing homeless population. Kevin Burns gives people on the streets “care bags” that he puts together from donations. These bags include an assortment of items, including sunglasses, sunscreen, food, water and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
ABC 15 News

HonorHealth and 7 more Valley companies ready to hire YOU (05/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Arizona utility offering several heat relief programs

(The Center Square) – With temperatures now exceeding more than 100 degrees in certain parts of the state, Arizona Public Service is partnering with various local organizations to provide heat-relief assistance for vulnerable populations. The utility company will work with St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army, FSL, Solari,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Prices#Charity#Arizonans#Community Services#Interfait
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Beaches in Arizona

Looking to escape the heat this summer? Then head on down to one of Arizona's scenic beaches. Although the state is better known for its deserts and rock formations, it also boasts some lovely beaches that are perfect for cooling off and relaxing.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
12news.com

COVID cases on the rise in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — More than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services this week. Cases have been on the rise since April as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the United States and in Arizona. But while cases are rising, it's different...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy