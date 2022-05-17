Road closures this weekend for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

With Preakness coming this weekend, there will be traffic modifications throughout the area.

In preparation for Preakness Stakes, the following road closures and special traffic patterns will be implemented:

From Friday, May 20 at 5 a.m. to Saturday, May 21 at 11 p.m.:

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

On Saturday:

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

7 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

5 p.m. until 10 p.m.:

The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Motorists traveling in northwest Baltimore on Saturday may experience delays throughout the day and should be on the watch for pedestrians and changing traffic patterns while driving.