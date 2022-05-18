ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More than 100,000 people officially missing in Mexico

By Yussel Gonzalez, ULISES RUIZ, Ulises Ruiz
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jQt8_0fhJVUrv00
A Mexican mother looks at a wall of missing person notices in the western city of Guadalajara /AFP

More than 100,000 people are now listed as missing in violence-wracked Mexico, a grim milestone that the United Nations rights chief on Tuesday called "a tragedy of enormous proportions."

Rights groups appealed for urgent action to tackle disappearances that have skyrocketed during years of spiraling drug-related violence.

The National Registry of Missing Persons, which has been tracking disappearances since 1964, said that as of Monday, the whereabouts of 100,099 people were unknown. About 75 percent are men.

The Movement for Our Disappeared warned that the figure was "certainly well below the number" of actual cases, calling for the government to deal with the crisis "in a comprehensive and immediate manner."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the disappearances represented a "human tragedy of enormous proportions."

"No effort should be spared to put an end to these human rights violations and abuses of extraordinary breadth, and to vindicate victims' rights to truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition," she added.

Only 35 of the disappearances recorded have led to convictions -- a "staggering rate of impunity" that is "mostly attributable to the lack of effective investigations," Bachelet's office said.

- 'Pattern of impunity' -

The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances and the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances described the situation as "heart-breaking."

Enforced disappearances are a daily occurrence in Mexico, "reflecting a chronic pattern of impunity," they added.

The UN committee, which is made up of independent experts, warned in April that Mexico was facing an "alarming trend of rising enforced disappearances."

Organized crime groups were mainly responsible for these disappearances, "with varying degrees of participation, acquiescence or omission by public servants," it said.

The committee's report was rejected by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said his government would not tolerate impunity or corruption.

Frustration at slow progress in official investigations has led families of the disappeared, especially mothers, to form groups that search for clandestine graves using picks and shovels.

The crisis is fueled by the state's apathy, said Cecilia Flores, the leader of one such group in the northwestern state of Sonora who is looking for her sons Alejandro and Marco Antonio.

"If the authorities did their job, not so many would have disappeared," she told AFP.

"For them, a disappeared person is one less criminal and one more statistic," Flores said.

- 'Staggering number' -

Authorities say some 37,000 unidentified bodies are being held in forensic services, though civil organizations warn the number could be much higher.

Authorities are working to consolidate a database of the disappeared with genetic samples, though many corpses have been buried without being identified because morgues are overflowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F9J1_0fhJVUrv00
Mexican mothers whose children are missing hold a banner with their pictures during a protest to demand government action on Mother's Day in the city of Guadalajara /AFP/File

The International Committee of the Red Cross described the 100,000 missing as "a staggering number that underscores the immediate need to strengthen prevention, search, and identification mechanisms for those who are missing and their families."

However, it recognized "important progress" made by Mexico in some areas including identifying the dead and easing the pain of families of the missing.

"The first few hours are the most important," said Marlene Herbig, head of the ICRC's missing persons program in Mexico.

"When someone disappears, their relatives have the right to know what has happened. Knowing the fate of disappeared persons is primarily a humanitarian act."

The first reported disappearances in Mexico date back to the authorities' so-called "dirty war" against leftist movements from the 1960s to 1980s.

Mexico has also registered over 340,000 deaths -- mostly attributed to organized crime groups -- since 2006, when a major anti-drug military offensive was launched.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Mexico captures "El Señorón," a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco cartel who is accused in murders of three doctors

Mexican authorities have captured a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the navy and the Morelos state prosecutor's office said Saturday. Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, known as "El Señorón" or "XL" or "Frank," was apprehended on Friday in the tourist city of Mazatlan, in the northwest state of Sinaloa, in an operation carried out by navy agents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnap two female soldiers vacationing at Mexico beach

Two female soliders were freed by Mexcio’s army after being held by kidnappers for almost 15 hours by suspected drug cartel gunmen, authorities have said. The two women were staying in Puerto Vallarta, a popular beach resort in Mexico’s Jalisco state, when they were kidnapped around midnight on Wednesday, the army said. Gen Vicente Pérez López, of the Mexican army’s Puerto Vallarta headquarters, said the two women rented an apartment in the beach resort and “were enjoying the beach ... on vacation,” before their kidnapping. “They were kidnapped for the simple reason that they belonged to the army,” said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Missing Person#United Nations#Organized Crime#Mexican#Un
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

Mexican president slams U.S. embargo on Cuba as 'genocidal policy'

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba was "genocidal policy," raising the stakes in a standoff with Washington over its treatment of the Communist-ruled Caribbean island. Lopez Obrador, a leftist who has repeatedly called for the...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian farmer attacked by Russian pilot while cultivating

On May 11 in Bohoduhiv Rayon of the Kharkiv region (East Ukraine), a Russian pilot attacked a John Deere 8335 tractor and its operator as he was cultivating a field. The tractor was the property of the Astarta-Kyiv agricultural company. The operator, who works for Astarta-Kyiv, survived but was badly injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colombian drug lord arrested for shipping ‘outrageous’ amounts of cocaine to US over 20 years

The accused leader of a Colombian drug cartel shipped “outrageous” amounts of cocaine to the United States before getting captured in October, prosecutors have said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, or “Otoniel”, appeared in Brooklyn’s district court on Thursday on charges of trafficking cocaine from Colombia into the US.US prosecutors claim the leader of the notorious “Clan del Golfo” (the Gulf Clan) shipped “outrageous quantities of cocaine into the United States” from Colombia – from where he was extradited on Wednesday – over two decades. Colombian president Ivan Duque said in a video message that Otoniel was comparable to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Debanhi Escobar’s father on his fight to find the killer who dumped her body in a Mexico motel cistern

"You would have to live it to be able to feel it," says Mario Escobar, whose 18-year-old daughter Debanhi vanished after leaving a party three weeks ago in Nuevo León, Mexico. After 13 days of searching, the law student’s body was found decomposing in the cistern of a motel in the city of Monterrey.In an exclusive interview with Independent en Español, translated from Spanish to English, the heartbroken father says: “I can’t explain it to you. In short, I am devastated. It is very difficult for the family, but we are fighting to preserve the dignity, the name and to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy