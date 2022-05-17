ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country star Lee Brice to headline NW Montana Fair

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
KALISPELL - The Northwest Montana Fair in Kalispell continues to book top country music talent for its annual event, lining up streaming media favorite Lee Brice for this year's fair.

Fair managers announced Tuesday that Brice, a Grammy nominee and CMA and ACM awards winner will perform at the fair on Wednesday, August 17.

Brice has nine #1 hits to his credit, since breaking out 15-years ago. That includes hits like "Hard to Love", "I Drive Your Truck", "Drinking Class" and "I Hope Your Happy Now", which was the American Country Music Awards' Single of the Year in 2021. Most notably, he was the second artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque, marking an incredible milestone for his songs listened to on the streaming service.

Tickets for the show are $40 for general admission, with higher prices for reserve seating, and do include admission to the fair.

The RAM PRCA Rodeo will also be featured at the Northwest Montana Fair from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, with the fair culminating with the return of the popular Octane Addictions Big Air Bash, a motorcycle, and snowmobile stunt show on the closing evening of the fair.

For more information about the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo or to purchase event tickets, visit www.nwmtfair.com or stop by the fair office during business hours.

