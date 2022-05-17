Watch: Taki Minamino Goal Gets Liverpool Level After Early Setback Against Southampton

Liverpool equalise through Taki Minamino after Nathan Redmond gave Southampton an early lead. A huge goal as anything but a win tonight gives Manchester City the title.

Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple comes down the last three matches. Any slip-ups and the dreams of winning all four are over.

A slip-up seemed to look more likely after Nathan Redmond put Southampton 1-0 up on the 13th-minute mark. The winger cut inside of Joe Gomez and his shot took a huge deflection off James Milner to beat Alisson Becker.

The Reds needed to respond and so they did. Jurgen Klopp’s men soon took back control of the game and were given their reward just 14 minutes after the Saints opener.

A drilled pass by Joe Gomez found Diogo Jota in the box, who controlled it sensationally. The Portuguese forward then laid it off for Taki Minamino, who took 2 touches and smashed it into the top corner on the near post. Am an incredible finish to get Liverpool back into the match and the quadruple.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

At the back Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

There is a brand new midfield with James Milner, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott filling the three spots.

In attack, Takumi Minamino earns a recall and lines up alongside the fit-again Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

