ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Baby formula 101: Everything you need to know during the baby formula shortage

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp3xT_0fhJUogC00
It could be weeks before infant formula is replenished on store shelves. Getty Images / Fotoduets

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As of this week, the baby formula stock is at 43% . While the FDA has announced plans to ease the shortage of baby formula , it could be weeks before we see retailer shelves replenished.

In the meantime, parents are wondering if there are other options for feeding their infants, as well as the best ways to make the most of the formula they do have on hand.

RELATED : FDA reaches deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula factory; how long until it's back on shelves?

MORE : Baby formula shortage costing parents: 'It's a desperate situation for many families'

We spoke with Mallory Whitmore, a certified infant feeding tech and founder of the Formula Mom , an education and advocacy website, and Dr. Natasha Burgert , pediatrician and spokesperson for Philips Avent and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to gain some insight into everything you need to know about infant formula.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Are all infant formulas created equal?

All infant formula brands sold in the United States must meet rigorous standards and regulations as well as minimum nutritional requirements set forth by the Infant Formula Act of 1980 and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .

While all major brands and generic store brands will meet your baby’s basic needs when prepared and fed as directed, not all brands are exactly the same.

"All infant formulas provide... the same macronutrients and micronutrients as required by the FDA. That said, the ingredients that a formula uses to provide those nutrients can vary significantly,” said Whitmore.

Can I use toddler formula in place of infant formula?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEvnJ_0fhJUogC00
Certain toddler formulas may meet the FDA's nutritional guidelines for infant formulas. Getty Images / South Agency

The answer to that depends. While toddler formulas are not routinely recommended by the AAP and the FDA for infants under 12 months, they may be used in the cases of a shortage crisis under the guidance of your pediatrician.

“Several toddler formulas meet the FDA’s nutrient guidelines for infants, meaning they’re nutritionally appropriate for infants, but simply haven’t undergone the FDA’s required steps to be marketed as an infant formula,” says Whitmore.

While both Whitmore and Burgert say that certain toddler brands and formulas may be able to be tolerated by your baby, (Whitmore specifically recommends Kabrita and Baby’s Only as options to explore), they say it’s only advisable to try these alternative options under the advisement of your child’s pediatrician.

Can I dilute my baby’s formula?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXEoZ_0fhJUogC00
You may be able to stretch your baby's formula with certain milks under pediatrician advisement, once they're past the six-month threshold. Getty Images / Peopleimages

According to our experts, you should never, ever dilute baby formula with water and doing so can actually result in fatal consequences . Adding extra water or other liquids to infant formula can be life-threatening for babies, leading to seizures, arrhythmia and other serious health issues.

However, once your baby is past the 6-month threshold, you may be able to dilute and stretch your formula with other milks, such as cow or soy milk, under the advisement of a pediatrician. It is never recommended to try this on your own without a plan that has been set in place by your child's doctor.

"If your 6-month or older infant is in desperate need, offering whole milk and a multivitamin with iron while searching for infant formula could be considered with physician guidance. However, before making any changes to your baby's nutrition, call your pediatrician first,” says Burgert.

How much formula does a baby need?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3lfI_0fhJUogC00
Every milligram of formula counts right now. Getty Images / Wit88

For most infants under 6 months of age, you’ll see them consume anywhere from 24 to 32 ounces of baby formula, breast milk or a combo of both. These numbers can start to drift off as your child begins eating solids. Whitmore says that if you see your baby is taking significantly more or less than that amount you should consult your pediatrician, as it could be an indicator of an underlying issue.

During a formula shortage, when every milligram of formula counts, Whitmore recommends using a food scale when mixing, as a strategy to eliminate food waste and to get your formula to stretch a tiny bit further.

“Some parents may be inadvertently adding too much powder to each bottle when scooping by hand,” says Whitmore.

How to store baby formula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeFrf_0fhJUogC00
An opened can of dry infant formula is subject to bacterial contamination. Be sure to use it within a month to protect your baby's health. Getty Images / Magone

Once a container of powdered infant formula is opened, it should be stored in a cool, dry place with the lid tightly closed. Do not ever attempt to get your formula to last longer by storing it in the refrigerator or the freezer. The same goes for unopened pre-mixed formulas.

“Formula should be stored in a dry, temperature-controlled environment and cannot be frozen. Extreme temperatures on either end may degrade the nutrient quality within the formula,” cautions Whitmore.

Once opened, most dry infant formulas should be used within one month. An open container of powdered formula is subject to bacterial contamination, even if it hasn’t been used—so be sure to only use sanitized scoops and use up that formula quickly.

“A good habit to get into is to write the expiration date on the label. That way, you can quickly see the formula that needs to be used up first when looking at the cans on your shelf,” says Burgert.

How fast does mixed formula need to be consumed?

Once prepared, a bottle of mixed, powdered formula that a baby has not been fed from is safe to consume for one hour after mixing, unrefrigerated.

Formula prepared ahead of time that is immediately refrigerated will last for up to 24 hours. Open containers of ready-made formula, concentrated formula, and formula prepared from concentrate—in sterilized containers that a baby has not fed from—can be stored safely in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours.

Once a baby has fed from the bottle, however, that formula has been exposed to harmful bacteria that can rapidly multiply. A baby’s immune system isn’t mature enough to protect them against possible foodborne illnesses; that formula should be consumed or discarded within one hour.

How to ship baby formula?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGxGz_0fhJUogC00
Shipping formula to someone? Make sure to ship it priority or overnight to protect the integrity of the product. Getty Images / Vladdeep

During this formula crisis, you may be asking friends or family to ship formula they find on their shelves. Whitmore says you should take special considerations when shipping this precious cargo. She advises using extra packaging to reduce the risk of damage, such as denting and tearing during transit.

"Additionally, formula should be shipped overnight or via priority mail to reduce risks associated with poor temperature control during transit,” she says.

What are the best formula alternatives?

While we know this is the million-dollar question, according to Whitmore, Burgert and every other expert we’ve spoken to , there just isn’t one.

“Infant formula is one of the most regulated food products in the U.S., in both sterility and ingredient balance. There is no substitution for the safe and complete infant nutrition that formula provides infants who need it,” says Burgert.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Baby formula 101: Everything you need to know during the baby formula shortage

Comments / 3

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Infant Formula#Formulas#Everything You Need#Infant Nutrition#Reviewed#Fda#Philips Avent#Aap
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
thefreshtoast.com

What Are The Most Expensive Cannabis Strains On The Market?

Not everyone can afford the most expensive strains on the market. These affordable alternatives with great cannabinoid profiles are a solid option. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. You may be shocked to know that many of the expensive, premium cannabis strains on the...
INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

478K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy