Accidents

Two taken to hospital after car vs dump truck in Centerville

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a collision between a car and a dump truck in Centerville about 3:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Woman suffers serious burns in house explosion and fire in Dennis

DENNIS – At 05:15 AM Saturday, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 143 Mayfair Road. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found the building had exploded. The occupant of the building had suffered burns from the fire. A MedFlight helicopter was called but was not flying due to weather. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The blast was strong enough to blow out a window and an outside gable wall. Dennis Police used a portable extinguisher to extinguish hot spots prior to fire department arrival.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening

BREWSTER – On Wednesday at 10:46 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Slough Road in the vicinity of Derby Lane. On arrival units found a single car that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the adjacent woods. The two occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to FD arrival. Both were evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank the Dennis Fire Department for responding on the request for a mutual aid ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Brewster Police Department.
BREWSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after leaving suspicious package at restaurant, threatening to blow it up

A Massachusetts man reportedly threatened to blow up a southern Massachusetts restaurant Friday after leaving a suspicious package behind. According to Barnstable Police, just before 6:45 p.m., Barnstable Police Officers responded to Fogo Brazilian Barbeque located at 39 Iyannough Road Route 28 Hyannis for a suspicious package. The reporting party...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim following a three-vehicle crash in Dennis about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Trotting Park Road and Lower County Road. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
nbcboston.com

Bomb Threat Called in at Hyannis Restaurant, Suspect Arrested

Barnstable police arrived at the Fogo Brazilian Barbeque in Hyannis on Friday after receiving a call about a possible bomb threat. The call came after Eduardo Filho, 29, of Oaks Bluff, allegedly called the restaurant and told them he had left a travel bag there. Filho warned that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Police, NPS rangers investigating single car crash on Race Point Road in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police and National Park Service Rangers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Provincetown Thursday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Race Point Road between Beech Forest and the Visitor Center. It appeared the vehicle struck a tree causing the air bags to deploy. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hyannisnews.com

BREAKING: COTTAGE BLOWN UP, WOMAN BURNED LIGHTING GAS STOVE… [HN PHOTOS]

SOUTH DENNIS – [DEVELOPING] – A woman was burned early this morning – Saturday, May 21, 2022 – when she went to light her kitchen stove and there was a explosion. Police and firefighters rushed to a cottage at 137 Mayfair Road early this morning for a report of a fire. The fire was quickly knocked down with dry chemical fire extinguishers by the first police and firefighters on scene, according to Chief Robert Brown of the Dennis FD.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

New details: Oak Bluffs man facing terrorism charges after leaving travel bag outside Hyannis restaurant and saying it would blow up if anyone touched it

HYANNIS – On Friday May 20, 2022 at approximately 6:43pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to Fogo Brazilian Barbeque located at 39 Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis for a suspicious package. The reporting party stated that a subject, later identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Filho of Oaks Bluffs, had left a travel bag at the restaurant and then called the restaurant stating that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode. In an abundance of caution the Barnstable Patrol Force along with the Hyannis Fire Department, Yarmouth Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police evacuated the immediate area, shut down Route 28 in the area and notified the State Police Bomb Squad. The State Police Bomb Squad was able to examine the package and determine there were no explosive materials or devices present. Filho was located by the State Police on Martha’s Vineyard and was taken into custody. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted by transporting Filho back to Cape Cod via their Safe Boat S-300 where he was then transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked on charges of Making a Terroristic Threat and Use of a Hoax Device. Filho was held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday May 23, 2022. The Barnstable Police would like to thank all agencies involved in ensuring a safe outcome to tonight’s incident.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA

