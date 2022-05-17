ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks' route to an NBA championship mirrors the one taken by the title-winning 2011 squad

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsKv4_0fhJPF5W00

Let’s play a game.

Close your eyes and imagine the Dallas Mavericks starting the playoffs without one of the top two seeds out West, then running through some of the league’s all-time great players and franchises en route to an NBA championship.

Do you see Dirk Nowitzki or Luka Doncic?

Are you thinking back to the legendary 2011 run that the Dirk-led Mavs team had, or are you picturing what the 2022 Mavericks are eight wins away from accomplishing?

You’re not wrong, either way. The similarities between what those Dallas teams did back in 2011 and what the 2022 team has a chance to do are crazy.

Let’s start in Round 1. In 2011, Dallas dusted off the out-matched Portland Trail Blazers in six games. The series probably should have gone five but Brandon Roy had himself a moment. A similar thing just happened 11 years later, just substitute “outmatched Portland Trail Blazers” for “deteriorating Utah Jazz” and ta-da.

Western Conference Semifinals? Nobody gave Dirk’s Mavs a chance against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers who were led by the late, great Kobe Bryant. Not only did Dallas beat them, but they also swept and embarrassed them, which may have been the moment that everyone realized this team could do something special.

Can we say the same for Luka’s Mavericks, a team that just went into a 64-win team’s home arena, led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, and absolutely cooked them in Game 7? It’s not as impressive as what the ’11 team did by sweeping the champs, but it’s surely a good way to get the “why not us” vibes going.

And those vibes could become unmatched if they can get past the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals. This is their 2011 Mavs-Lakers matchup — having to get by a multiple-championship winning trio and numerous future Hall of Fame players en route to a potential title.

From there, the obvious parallel between the two Dallas teams would be potentially running through the tape by beating a Miami Heat team in the NBA Finals. But a lot has to happen until then and the first order of business is Golden State, which is the toughest task of all.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting how the stars are aligning.

At Tipico Sportsbook, the Mavericks have +185 odds to beat the Warriors and +600 odds to win the championship.

That’s quite a steal for a potential “team of destiny” run.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Portland, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Thursday was a good day for golf, and another lousy one for Greg Norman

TULSA, Okla. — Too often lately golf has seemed less a sport than a business, with every precinct of the professional game consumed by news, gossip, threats and intrigue about rival leagues and red lines. Thursday at Southern Hills promised a welcome return to the good ol’ days, when the game’s reference dictionary entries for ‘B’ included birdies and bogeys, but not bonesaws: a major championship, a sublime venue, a blockbuster group, a wealth of storylines—in short, golf as it used to be. That promise was delivered upon, and even the brief intrusion of the aforementioned corporate chicanery was positive.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Brandon Roy
Person
Devin Booker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics highlights: Boston stumbles in Game 3, fall to Miami Heat 109-103

The Boston Celtics got punked on their home floor of TD Garden in Game 3 of their series with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, falling 109-103 to the Heat after nearly digging their way out of a 26-point deficit in a game that saw both veteran point guard Marcus Smart and All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum exit the game temporarily due to injuries and Heat star forward Jimmy Butler (knee) for the remainder of the game in the second half.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Mavs#Dallasmavs#Portland Trail Blazers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth bends the laws of physics with ridiculous punch shot off the water at the PGA Championship

It’s been an overall forgettable weekend for Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship, but he made one shot he isn’t likely to forget for a while. During Saturday’s Round 3 from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Spieth — who entered the day at 1-over for the tournament — faced a difficult shot No. 2 on the par 4 12th hole.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Championship: 9 things to know about Mito Pereira, who once quit golf because it was boring

With the third round of play at the PGA Championship winding down, we could be heading for a surprising result. As of early Saturday evening, Santiago, Chile, native Mito Pereira leads the field at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 6-under par, one stroke ahead of Bubba Watson. His score was as low as 10-under during the round, largely thanks to a brilliant 6-under performance in Round 2 on Friday.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy