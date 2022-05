A benefit for Jane Cox will be held at the Charleston Moose Lodge June 12th starting at 11:00 a.m. The fundraiser will include binga, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale, lottery tree, a meal, and more. If you’d like to donate an item to the auction, please call Laura at 217-549-4587 or Tracy at 217-549-5288.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO