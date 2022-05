ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Census Bureau data showed the state's population was undercounted and has grown to its largest ever number. The state was undercounted by nearly 2 percent, the bureau announced. This means the population jumped by nearly 250,000 people and is now above 13 million people for the first time, per the office of Gov. JB Pritzker.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO