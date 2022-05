Friday marked the beginning of a new era for bikers in Northern California. After years of community surveys and planning, Sacramento Region Parks and Trails announced the framework of a 1,070-mile trail network. The plan would run from the shores of Lake Tahoe to the Sacramento Delta, serving parts of El Dorado County, rural farmlands in Yolo County among other parts of the six-county region. One focus of the plan is serving under-resourced and disadvantaged communities. Planners will work with the cities and counties in the region to develop the final layout of the trail network.

