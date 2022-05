Alaska has the fastest growing senior population per capita, with those aged 60 and older making up 19.5% of the state. It is estimated that there are nearly 8,500 elderly with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Our fortunate elders are supported by caregivers who often suffer from a lack of resources and support. Occupational therapists can provide much needed services to allow our elders to age with dignity in their homes and provide caregiver support.

