Over the weekend, “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson opened up about the joy of welcoming an “unexpected newborn” in his latest Instagram post. “Having an unexpected newborn in the house has reminded me of the meaning of ‘new life’ in Christ,” Jase Robertson wrote. The “Duck Dynasty” album shared that the experience is a new chance to start every single day. “Fresh, clean, and full of hope and purity. New life also brings great joy! We are a joy to our Creator. We are His Treasure.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO