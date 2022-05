ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in its first bear cub of the year after he was spotted in a tree in Roanoke County. The center announced on Monday, May 16 that it decided to bring in the baby black bear after he was discovered along Bradshaw Road with no mother in sight for more than 36 hours. The cub was so small — just over three pounds — that he had to be transported in a cat carrier.

