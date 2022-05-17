ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ Release Date Announced By Paramount+

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount hit Yellowstone fans with a mirage of exciting news Tuesday, announcing two Hollywood legends… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ Release Date Announced By Paramount+ appeared first on...

outsider.com

Comments / 1

seabee
1d ago

I’m 70 and have watched a lot of tv shows, tv series, and tons of movies. 1883 IS AWESOME, THE BEST

Reply
3
Related
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone and Longmire Fans Will Love This New Western TV Series

Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network's neo-Western starring Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher, the TV Western is back. Yeehaw! The new influx of heroes in cowboy hats means the genre has branched out into hybrids of genres and various characters; Yellowstone is a family drama about ranchers, its spin-off 1883 is a period piece about settlers, AMC+'s That Dirty Black Bag is a pulpy action piece about bounty hunters, and so on. One of the newest shows joining the stampede is Joe Pickett, a traditional drama about a game warden set in present-day Wyoming that's based on the novels by C.J. Box, and if you're a fan of the drama of Yellowstone or the murder mysteries of Longmire, you're going to want to check it out.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. In fact, according to […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Paramount Network#Prequel#Academy Award#Ford#Mtv Entertainment Studios#101 Studios#Bosque Ranch Productions
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Explains Funny Theory About Two Characters Having ‘Secret Affair’

“Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille has jokes on jokes, apparently, and they have to do with two unlikely characters. When it comes to “Yellowstone” characters, though, we pretty much know how they feel about each other; Beth, at least, never hesitates to make it known what she thinks about someone else. And the other characters are pretty free with their opinions as well. But, there’s one pair of characters we never see interact, and that has us wondering what they think of each other.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

6666 - Yellowstone Spinoff Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Eden Brolin Just Got Married

Eden Brolin is officially a married woman! The Yellowstone star married her now-husband Cameron Crosby on Sunday, May 1, after three years together. Brolin's father, Josh Brolin, shared new of the nuptials on Instagram, sharing that the wedding was one of the "greatest" he's ever seen. In the heartfelt post,...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Whether He Plans to Return for More Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The future of 1883 still reads rather wishy-washy, but star Tim McGraw isn’t closing the door on a return to 19th-century Yellowstone. If you’ve been keeping up with 1883 post Season 1, then you know that the future of the show is a confusing topic. Has Taylor Sheridan decided his prequel to be a one-and-done miniseries, and that’s that? Or will the show’s critical and commercial success push Paramount to further the story regardless? Both have been reported, and we’ll get to that. But for now, what does the series’ lead, Tim McGraw, think of all this 1883 hubbub?
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

459K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy